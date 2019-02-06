Toy Fair: ‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Roleplay Toys Revealed

Power Rangers Beast Morphers is right around the corner, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the Beast Morphers Roleplay line that will make its physical debut at Toy Fair.

Power Rangers fans have a lot to look forward to with the new series, and that includes some slick toys to help you become your favorite Ranger. Fans will get a look at the new line on the Toy Fair show floor, but you can check out the first reveals from the new line in the following slides.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up is the Beast Morphers Beast-X Electronic Saber, a slick looking Blue Ranger blade that features lights and sound effects that respond to your movements as you battle the forces of evil. You can also unlock “Beast Mode” by swinging it seven times, which comes with special light and sound effects.

Next up we have the Beast Morphers Cheetah Beast Blaster, which appears as the Cheetah Zord but also transforms into blaster mode so you can hit your foes with the power of NERF. You can also get your hands on the Beast Morphers Electronic Cheetah Claw, which also makes sounds based on your movements and features retractable claws.

We’ve also got the Beast Morphers Cheetah Blade, specifically for those who want a bit more range but don’t want to go long range with the blaster. The Cheetah Blade lives up to its name thanks to the hilt (it’s literally a Cheetah roaring a blade to life), and will probably end up being one of the more popular toys in the line.

Last but not least is the Beast Morphers Mask line, which will feature Mask versions of the Red and Blue Ranger’s helmets. Hopefully, we’ll get a Yellow Ranger Mask to go with them soon to complete the set.

For images and more detailed descriptions, you can hit the next slide!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we react to the major Batman movie news that just dropped; talk wrestling with a WWE Royal Rumble recap; and defend geek culture from celebrity political pundit Bill Maher, after he took shots at Stan Lee’s legacy!

Beast Morphers Beast-X Electronic Saber

Releases: Fall 2019

Retail Price: $29.99

Age 4 years and up

You can check out the official description below.

“IT’S MORPHIN TIME! From the BEAST MORPHERS back to the original MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS, the POWER RANGERS have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating Ranger teams from MIGHTY MORPHIN to the BEAST MORPHERS. Imagine all the action of POWER RANGERS with toys from Hasbro! With the POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS BEAST-X ELECTRONIC SABER, kids can imagine battling their foes alongside their favorite Rangers! Inspired by the POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS series, the BEAST-X ELECTRONIC SABER features lights and reactive sound effects that respond to kids’ movements as they imagine battling monsters and villains as one of the Power Rangers. Swinging the BEAST-X ELECTRONIC SABER firmly 7 times unlocks “Beast Mode,” with special light and battle sound effects. Find other POWER RANGERS figures and gear, including POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS toys, to expand the morphinominal action. Each sold separately. Available at most major toy retailers nationwide.”

Beast Morphers Cheetah Beast Blaster

Releases: Spring 2019

Retail Price: $19.99

Age 8 years and up

You can check out the official description below.

“Get ready to Go Go POWER RANGERS! The POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS CHEETAH BEAST Blaster looks like a Cheetah Zord, ready to pounce, but can morph into blaster mode for soft dart-firing action! Powered by NERF, the CHEETAH BEAST Blaster comes with 3 darts, ready for morphinominal action against any opponent. Find other POWER RANGERS figures and gear, including POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS toys, to expand the morphinominal action. Each sold separately. Available at most major toy retailers nationwide.”

Beast Morphers Electronic Cheetah Claw

Releases: Fall 2019

Retail Price: #19.99

Age 5 years & up

You can check out the official description below.

“When the Red Ranger powers up in Red Fury Mode, he uses the strength of the Cheetah Claw to take on his enemies. Kids can imagine battling their foes alongside their favorite Rangers when they wield the POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS ELECTRONIC CHEETAH CLAW! Inspired by the POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS series, the ELECTRONIC CHEETAH CLAW toy features reactive sound effects that respond to kids’ movements as they imagine battling monsters and villains as one of the Power Rangers. Kids can strap the ELECTRONIC CHEETAH CLAW toy to their hand, then make a slashing motion to extend the claws. Pushing a button on the handle makes them retract again, ready for more action. Find other POWER RANGERS figures and gear, including POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS toys, to expand the morphinominal action. Each sold separately. Available at most major toy retailers nationwide.”

Beast Morphers Cheetah Beast Blaster 2

Beast Morphers Cheetah Beast Blaster 3

Beast Morphers Cheetah Blade

Releases: Spring 2019

Retail Price: $12.99

Ages 5 years and up

You can check out the official description below.

“Inspired by the TV series POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS, imagine battling the bad guys as the Red Ranger with a sword inspired by his cheetah power! The POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS CHEETAH BLADE looks like it’s ready for action with its cool plastic blade projecting from the mouth of the cheetah handle. Go Go Power Rangers! Available at most major toy retailers nationwide.”

Beast Morphers Cheetah Blade 2

Red Ranger Mask

Releases: Spring 2019

Retail Price: $9.99

Ages 5 years & up

You can check out the official description below.

“IT’S MORPHIN TIME! Mask up like the Red or Blue Power Ranger with the POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS RED RANGER MASK and the POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS BLUE RANGER MASK. Both masks features design inspired by the POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS TV show, so kids can imagine leading the POWER RANGERS in the battle to protect the Morph-X. From Halloween, to party time, or every day adventures, kids can imagine jumping into action with the BEAST MORPHERS Mask Assortment! Each sold separately. Find other POWER RANGERS roleplay gear and figures, including POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS toys, to expand the morphinominal action. Each sold separately. Available at most major toy retailers nationwide.”

Red Ranger Mask 2

Blue Ranger Mask 1

Releases: Spring 2019

Retail Price: $9.99

Ages 5 years & up

You can find the official description below.

“IT’S MORPHIN TIME! Mask up like the Red or Blue Power Ranger with the POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS RED RANGER MASK and the POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS BLUE RANGER MASK. Both masks features design inspired by the POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS TV show, so kids can imagine leading the POWER RANGERS in the battle to protect the Morph-X. From Halloween, to party time, or every day adventures, kids can imagine jumping into action with the BEAST MORPHERS Mask Assortment! Each sold separately. Find other POWER RANGERS roleplay gear and figures, including POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS toys, to expand the morphinominal action. Each sold separately. Available at most major toy retailers nationwide.”

Blue Ranger Mask 2