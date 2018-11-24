‘Power Rangers: Beast Morphers’ Toys Revealed

Power Rangers fans have a lot to look forward to in 2019, and now we’ve got a big glimpse at what the initial toy rollout will be for 2019’s Power Rangers Beast Morphers.

Thanks to Power Ranger Talk we can see more listings of Beast Morphers toys on Amazon, which features a number of action figures, roleplay toys, and of course some Zords. We already had an idea of what the first wave of the Lightning Collection would look like, but you can get an idea of what the Beast Morphers rollout will look like below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beast Morphers:

Red Ranger Basic

Red Ranger (Powered Up)

Blue Ranger (6 inch)

Yellow Ranger (6 inch)

Gold Ranger

Silver Ranger

Roxy (6 inch)

Evox

Drilltron

Blaze V Ranger (12 inch)

Red Ranger (12 inch)

Cruise Red Beastbot

Smash Blue Beastbot

Jack Beast Bot (6 inch)

Blue Ranger (12 inch)

Tronic (6 inch)

Blaze (6 inch)

Roleplay:

Red Ranger Mask

Reactive Kata Sword

Beast Morphers Beast X Morpher

Blue Ranger Mask

Cheetah Claw

Cheetah Beast Blaster

Beast Morphers Cheetah Blade

Lightning Collection:

White Ranger – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Pink Ranger – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Lord Zedd – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Magna Defender – Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Shadow Ranger – Power Rangers S.P.D.

Red Ranger – Power Rangers Beast Morphers

Gold Ranger – Power Rangers Beast Morphers

Red Ranger – Power Rangers Dino Charge

Zords:

Micro Morpher Zords

Ultrazord

Beast Morphers Beast X Megazord

Beast Morphers Beast Racer Zord

That’s a pretty extensive list and we’re sure we’ll see even more Power Rangers toys pop up before Hasbro‘s big rollout.

Speaking of Beast Morphers the show’s main three Rangers will be played by Rorrie Travis (Red Ranger/Devon), Jacqueline Scislowski (Yellow Ranger/Zoey), and Jasmeet Baduwalia (Blue Ranger/Ravi). Rorrie, Jacqueline, and Jasmeet will be joined by Abraham Rodriguez (Gold Ranger/Nate), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), and Liana Ramirez (Roxy).

Power Rangers Beast Morphers will be adapted from the series Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, which is the 36th season of Super Sentai. The latest seasons of Power Rangers, Ninja Steel and Super Ninja Steel, were actually based on the 39th season Shuriken Sentai Ninninger. You can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Which toys are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!