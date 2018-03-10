Power Rangers’ Becky G Gives Sneak Peek At New Mad Love Video

Becky G really is a triple threat, and now the former Yellow Ranger is giving fans a sneak peek at her new music video.

The new song is called Mad Love, a collaboration with Sean Paul and David Guetta. The new video will debut soon, but they invited ET to the set to give them a glimpse at what fans can expect from the new video, a video that Paul and G describe as “colorful, sexy and hot.”

“It’s a song me and Guetta have been working on for a while,” Paul said. “I was like, ‘Let’s see how she sounds on it.’ To me, I was like, ‘That’s a winner, that’s it. Search no further.’”

While the song turned out great, the initial meeting for it wasn’t exactly what Becky G had in mind.

“We got on the phone to talk about ‘Mad Love,’ it was a Facetime, and I was freaking out because I didn’t have my makeup on and I was like, ‘Awwww, snap!,’” Gomez said. Thankfully, the call went well and they established “an immediate chemistry.”

Becky G has been involved in music for quite a while now, but her most recent hit Mayores has pushed her even more into the spotlight, raking in over 1 billion views on YouTube, and Paul has been a fan since the beginning.

“I think she’s a dope artist from the beginning. The first song that I saw she did was just rap and she was spitting and I was like, ‘What!?’” Sean gushed. “She’s a triple threat, as they call it, but probably more than that because she can speak, she can sing, she can dance, you know what I mean? She looks amazing.”

“The best part about [working with Sean] is none of that crosses your mind when you’re with him. He’s super humble and so talented… To have his support means everything to me,” Gomez said, smiling.

Becky G has a permanent place int he Power Rangers franchise thanks to her portrayal of Trini in the 2017 Power Rangers reboot, a role she knocked out of the park. While a sequel is still up in the air, it seems she is having no issues staying busy.

You can get a look at the new video above, and fans can see the full video when it releases on Monday, March 12.