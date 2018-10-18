Power Rangers In Space’s Astro And Delta Megazords Coming To Super Mini-Pla Model Line

Get stoked Power Rangers In Space fans, as Bluefin and Bandai are bringing the Astro and Delta Megazords to their Super Mini-Pla line of model kits.

In Space fans will be happy to know that Bluefin is now accepting pre-orders for its Bandai Shokugan Super Mini-Pla kits. Fans can pick up the Astro Megazord and the Delta Megazord for $42 dollars a piece, and each one is able to transform from Megazord mode into vehicle form.

As you can see in the gallery, the models look slick in either form (especially that sweet Astro Megaship), but for those who pick up both you can form the Astro Delta Megazord in all its glory, and you know you’re going to want that sitting next to your other Power Rangers Zords.

You can find the official descriptions for each model kit below.

Bandai Shokugan Power Rangers Astro Megazord Super Mini-Pla Set · $42.00

The Astro Megaship served as the base and primary Megazord for the Space Rangers depicted in Power Rangers In Space. It would later become the Galaxy Rangers’ base of operations. The completed kit can easily transform from the Megaship/Megashuttle form into robot form. The Astro Megazord also may be combined with the Delta Megazord to form the mighty Astro Delta Megazord.

Bandai Shokugan Power Rangers Delta Megazord Super Mini-Pla Set · $42.00

The Delta Megaship is the second Megaship Zord of the Red Space Ranger from the Power Rangers In Space TV Series. It was controlled remotely by the Red Space Ranger’s Battilizer Gauntlet. The completed kit can easily transform from the Megaship/Megashuttle form into robot form. The Delta Megazord also may be combined with the Astro Megazord to form the mighty Astro Delta Megazord.

Power Rangers In Space is one of the more well regarded seasons of the show and aired from 1998 to 1999. It starred Lee (Red Ranger), Roger Velasco (Black Ranger), Cruz (Yellow Ranger), Selwyn Ward (Blue Ranger), Patricia Ja Lee (Pink Ranger), and Justin Nimmo (Silver Ranger) as the core Rangers.

Fans can grab the kits from authorized Bluefin retailers as well as other online outlets, and this will likely be one of the last releases from Bandai for Power Rangers, as Hasbro is now the master toy license holder and owner of the franchise.

The Astro Megazord and Delta Megazord will be available in March of 2019.