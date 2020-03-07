Power Rangers: BOOM! Studios Reveals WonderCon Plans With Lots of Ranger Favorites

BOOM! Studios is doing big things at WonderCon this year, as they will not only have a full BOOM! Studios: Discover Yours panel filled with top tier talent, but they will also be bringing along several Power Rangers favorites for fans to meet in person. That Discover Yours panel will feature creators like Brian Azzarello, Carly Usdin, Noah Hayes, Ryan Parrott, Sina Grace, and Nicole Andelfinger so fans can get more details about some of their favorite books. Things kick up a notch for Ranger fans though at the BOOM! Studios booth, where fans can meet Rangers from Mighty Morphin, MegaForce, Dino Charge, Ninja Steel, Wild Force, and Time Force, so if you’re in the area you owe it to yourself to stop on by.

The full Ranger lineup will include David Yost (Mighty Morphin), Jack Guzman (Wild Force) Cameron Jebo (Super MegaForce), Ciara Hannah (Super MegaForce), Brennan Mejia (Dino Charge), Claire Blackwelder (Dino Charge), Davi Santos (Dino Charge), William Shewfelt (Ninja Steel), Caleb Bendit (Ninja Steel), Blake Foster (Turbo), and Michael Copon (Time Force).

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s a pretty stellar line-up of Rangers, and you can check out the full schedule below.

Saturday, April 11th

BOOM! STUDIOS: DISCOVER YOURS

(11:00AM-12:00PM, Room 207)

This is THE panel for your first look at exclusive news, previews and more about some of 2020’s biggest new comics and returning favorites! Discover your new comic book obsession with a star-studded panel including Brian Azzarello (Faithless), Carly Usdin (Heavy Vinyl, The Avant-Guards), Noah Hayes (The Avant-Guards), Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Go Go Power Rangers), Sina Grace (Go Go Power Rangers), Nicole Andelfinger (A Thief Among The Trees: An Ember in The Ashes Graphic Novel) and Matt Gagnon (Editor-in-Chief, BOOM! Studios) as they discuss the diverse imprints of BOOM! Studios, Archaia, BOOM! Box and KaBOOM!, with a limited edition comic book featuring an exclusive variant cover – and more surprises – for everyone in the audience. Moderated by Filip Sablik (President, Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios).

Visit the award-winning publisher’s booth (#1209) for the exclusive chance to meet your favorite creators and celebrities, including actors David Yost, who portrayed the Blue Ranger in the original Mighty Morphin Power Ranger series, Jack Guzman (Power Rangers Wild Force), Cameron Jebo (Power Rangers Super MegaForce), Ciara Hannah (Power Rangers Super MegaForce), Brennan Mejia (Power Rangers Dino Charge), Claire Blackwelder (Power Rangers Dino Charge), Davi Santos (Power Rangers Dino Charge), William Shewfelt (Power Rangers Ninja Steel), Caleb Bendit (Power Rangers Ninja Steel), Blake Foster (Power Rangers Turbo) and Michael Copon (Power Rangers Time Force), as well as a diverse array of talent from BOOM! Studios award-winning graphic fiction lineup. Fans will have the opportunity to get exclusive merchandise signed by these special guests at the BOOM! Studios booth. Signing schedule below:

Friday, April 10th

11:00 AM-12:50 AM Power Rangers signing with actor Jack Guzman (Power Rangers Wild Force)

1:00 PM-2:50 PM Power Rangers signing with actors Cameron Jebo (Power Rangers Super MegaForce) and Ciara Hannah (Power Rangers Super MegaForce)

3:00-4:50 PM Power Rangers signing with actors Brennan Mejia (Power Rangers Dino Charge), Claire Blackwelder (Power Rangers Dino Charge), Davi Santos (Power Rangers Dino Charge)

5:00-6:50 PM Power Rangers signing with actor William Shewfelt (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) and Caleb Bendit (Power Rangers Ninja Steel)

Saturday, April 11th

11:00-11:50 AM BOOM! STUDIOS: DISCOVER YOURS Panel

12:15 PM-1:50 PM Faithless II signing with writer Brian Azzarello

1:30 PM-2:20 PM Power Rangers signing with writers Ryan Parrott and Sina Grace

2:30 PM-3:20 PM The Avant-Guards signing with writer Carly Usdin and artist Noah Hayes

3:30 PM-4:20 PM A Thief Among The Trees: An Ember in The Ashes Graphic Novel signing with writer Nicole Andelfinger

4:30 PM-5:20 PM Faithless II signing with writer Brian Azzarello

Sunday, April 12th

11:00-4:50 PM Power Rangers signing with actors Blake Foster (Power Rangers Turbo) and Michael Copon (Power Rangers Time Force)

Will you be heading to WonderCon? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!