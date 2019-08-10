Power Rangers’ Brand Manager Addresses Male-Heavy Figure Assortment

Power Rangers fans have already been quite pleased with Hasbro‘s new Lightning Collection figures, and that goes for the upcoming Wave 2 as well, which is already starting to hit stores nationwide. That said, there is one thing that fans have noticed in regards to the first two waves of the line, and that’s the male-heavy opening assortments. So far the only female Ranger in the line is Mighty Morphin Pink (Kimberly), who is in Wave 2, and that is also true even when you count the Red and Gold Ranger SDCC and Green Ranger Putty 2-Packs. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Hasbro Global Brand Development and Marketing Manager Beth Bamrick at San Diego Comic-Con, and we asked her about the male-heavy assortment so far.

“Good question and I think for us we’re really just taking it character by character regardless of whether it’s a Ranger, a villain, gender, we’re just trying to bring out some of the fan favorites kind of first and foremost,” Bamrick said. “And I think if you look at our total toy line, we actually do have some of our great female characters represented. I know the Yellow Ranger from Beast Morphers is obviously in our toyline in a lot of different ways, so I think there will definitely be more to come there, but I think again it’s really just we want to maximize the fan favorites and I think you saw with the Pink Ranger that..we couldn’t wait to get that one out there. So again, it’s just a focus on fan favorites and we’ll kind of continue to do that.”

There are plenty of awesome female Rangers that fans want to see featured in the line, with some being Jen Scotts, Gia, Rita Repulsa, Astronema, Lauren Shiba, and more. I’m holding out for an Udonna and a Ranger Slayer personally, but hey, that’s just me (though Scotts or Astronema would be amazing as well). In any case, it looks like we don’t have much to worry about, but we do hope we see an increase in female figures when wave 3 is revealed. You can check out our picks for Wave 3 below.

As for Beast Morphers, the show stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

