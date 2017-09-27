This Is What The ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Power Rangers Would Look Like

Thanks to one Tumblr user, we now know what the crew from Brooklyn Nine-Nine would look like mashed up with one of pop culture’s biggest ensembles.

A gif has been circulating around Reddit, pairing each of Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s main characters with a certain color of Power Ranger. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re unfamiliar with the worlds of either the Nine-Nine or Power Rangers, here’s a breakdown of the mashup gif. Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) is mashed up with the Black Ranger, while Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews) is given the title of White Ranger. Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti) is fittingly paired with the Pink Ranger, while Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) is paired with the Yellow Ranger. Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) and Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) are mashed up with the Green and Blue Rangers, respectively, and Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) is paired with the Red Ranger.

While the two properties might not have the biggest crossover of fans, those who are familiar with both seem to be enjoying the mashup. Fans have even begun paralleling some of the show’s supporting characters, or just offering their support for the unique mashup.

from discussion Brooklyn99 x Power Rangers (found on tumblr).

from discussion Brooklyn99 x Power Rangers (x-post from /r/brooklynninenine).

from discussion Brooklyn99 x Power Rangers (found on tumblr).

Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns to Fox tonight. For more news on all things Power Rangers, click here.