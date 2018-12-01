‘Power Rangers: Super Ninja Steel’ Christmas Special ‘White Christmas’ Clip Released

It’s time for the annual Power Rangers Christmas Special, and in the new clip from the anticipated episode fans get to see a classic Ranger from the Time Force team.

The new clip is titled White Christmas and finds the group gathering at their old training grounds. Preston shows up with a gift they received from Wes Collins, the Time Force team’s Red Ranger (played by Jason Faunt). When they open the box they find a transportal device, which is like the ones the other Rangers used in the 25th Anniversary special.

The transportal device also came with an intergalactic message disc, and once played shows Collins delivering a message to the team. He tells them with this device they can travel between dimensions and aid other Rangers in times of extreme danger. He tells them to use it wisely and have a Merry Christmas and then signs off.

Hayley’s happy they are Rangers again, but then the Nexus Prism shows back up and gives the Rangers back their Power Stars, ones it took from them after the events of the season finale. Now they are Rangers again both in spirit and in ability, and while they’re shocked they don’t have much time to process it, as Sledge and his ice queen flunkie show up to take the Rangers down. Looks like their newest adventure already found them.

You can check out the full clip here.

With the airing of the Christmas Special Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel comes to a close and with it the Saban era as we know it, as Hasbro is now the owner of the Power Rangers franchise. The first show under Hasbro’s umbrella will be Power Rangers Beast Morphers and will hit in 2019.

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel stars William Shewfelt (Brody/Red), Chrysti Ane (Sarah/Pink), Peter Sudarso (Preston/Blue), Zoe Robins (Hayley/White), Nico Greetham (Calvin/Yellow), Jordi Webber (Aiden/Levi/Gold), Kelson Henderson (Mick Kanic), Caleb Bendit (Monty), Chris Sean Reid (Victor Vincent), Jacque Drew (Madame Odius), and Byron Coll/Emma Carr (Redbot).

The series synopsis reads as follows:

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

The Christmas episode is titled The Poisy Show, and and it airs tomorrow, December 1st on Nickelodeon.

