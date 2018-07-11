Power Rangers’ Ciara Hanna Reveals Body Paint Behind The Scenes Photo

Painting is not an easy skill to master, but it becomes even more difficult when you’re painting on a live person. As DConey and Power Rangers‘ Ciara Hanna show though, the results can be amazing.

Hanna, who played the Yellow Ranger Gia Moran in Power Rangers Megaforce and Super Megaforce, recently partnered up with artist DConey for a gorgeous body paint recreation of her Ranger costume. The final results look amazing, and Hanna shared a behind the scenes look at the creation of the photo.

“Trust an artist. @dconeyart #powerrangers #bodypaint #bodyart #megaforce

Also. Give me a blue wig cause this yellow is givin me Simpson vibes”

The blue wig would definitely be interesting, but the costume stellar regardless, and you can see the behind the scenes photo above. The finished product can be found here.

For more of DConey’s work, you can head to his Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

Ciara Hanna can be found on Instagram and Twitter, and her paintings can also be found on depop.

Hanna is a fan favorite, and could even appear once more as part of the upcoming 25th-anniversary celebration of Power Rangers. She’s also pretty happy about the recent purchase of Power Rangers by Hasbro and thinks it will be a perfect opportunity for creative and fresh ideas.

“I think it’s great just because it’s new and exciting to this company and they’re going to put a lot of new ideas and work into it,” Hannah said. “And I think that’s what Power Rangers needed, is someone fresh with fresh ideas. It’s like getting a new toy. You like want to play with it all the time. I think that’s what we needed versus years down the line like, yeah it’s a cool toy, I should play with that sometime. I just like the whole freshness of it. I think it’s going to be really great for Power Rangers and who knows, maybe we’ll go back…”

Hanna will be one of many Power Rangers attending Power Morphicon, which hits next month. In fact, just about the entire team will be there, as the current guest list includes Azim Rizk (Jake Hollins), Cameron Jebo (Orion), Christina Masterson (Emma Goodall), John Loudermilk (Noah Carver), and Andrew Gray (Troy Burrows). You can check out the full list here.

Power Morphicon 2018 will kick off on Friday, August 17 at 12 pm PST, and will conclude on Sunday, August 19 at 5 pm PST. You can find even more Power Morphicon details here. Make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for all of your Power Rangers coverage!