Power Rangers’ Ciara Hanna Thinks Hasbro Purchase Is Just What The Franchise Needed

The Hasbro era of Power Rangers is officially upon us, and Megaforce’s Yellow Ranger thinks it is just what the franchise needed.

We’re talking about Ciara Hanna of course, who played the role of Yellow Ranger Gia Moran in Power Rangers Megaforce and Super Megaforce. Hanna appeared at the Super Hero Summer Fest last week and was asked by That Hashtag Show about Hasbro taking over the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think it’s great just because it’s new and exciting to this company and they’re going to put a lot of new ideas and work into it,” Hannah said. “And I think that’s what Power Rangers needed, is someone fresh with fresh ideas. It’s like getting a new toy. You like want to play with it all the time. I think that’s what we needed versus years down the line like, yeah it’s a cool toy, I should play with that sometime. I just like the whole freshness of it. I think it’s going to be really great for Power Rangers and who knows, maybe we’ll go back…”

Saban previously sold the master toy license to Hasbro earlier this year, which was formerly with Bandai America. That deal was for $22.25 million, but that was credited against the purchase price of the new deal. Hasbro then paid $131.23 million to Saban Capital in cash and another $25 million in escrow. Hasbro will then pay Saban Capital another $75 million on January 3, 2019, and is also issuing 3,074,190 shares of Hasbro stock, which is valued at around $270 million.

Hasbro has gone on record saying that the Power Rangers brand has been undervalued, and seem intent on getting the most out of their newest acquisition. That should be good news to Power Rangers fans, as Hasbro has certainly built powerhouses out of IP like Transformers and My Little Pony.

Saban previously sold the Power Rangers franchise to Disney in 2001, which produced seasons from 2003 (Ninja Storm) to 2009 (RPM). Saban then bought the franchise back from Disney, kicking off the Neo Saban Era, delivering seasons like Samurai, Dino Charge, Megaforce, And Ninja Steel, as well as the Super incarnations of those shows. Now the franchise will change hands once more, with the first Hasbro produced show hitting in 2019 in Power Rangers Beast Morphers.

We would love to see Hanna come back to the show at some point, so here’s hoping that Hasbro has some cool reunion plans in the pipeline!

Is Hasbro good for Power Rangers? Let us know in the comments!