Power Rangers: Ryan Parrott Taking Over Mighty Morphin; Features The White Ranger

Power Rangers is having a big day at Toy Fair, and so is BOOM! Studios, as they announced Ryan Parrott will be taking over the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers book for a new White Ranger arc, and he’s not the only one returning to the franchise.

It was announced today at the Hasbro Toy Fair presentation that BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series will be taken over by Go Go Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott, and the series will also welcome back Shattered Grid artist Danielle Di Nicuolo. Elenora Carlini will still be on Go Go with Parrott, so Parrott will be pulling double duty.

As for what the series will be, it will take place after Shattered Grid ended, and the arc will be titled Necessary Evil. It will deal with the Shattered Grid fallout and will feature the White Ranger, and we can’t wait to hear more about it.

That’s huge on a few fronts. Go Go Power Rangers has been fantastic, so we can’t wait to see what Parrott can do with MMPR. The good news is we still have the rest of Beyond The Grid to look forward to with Marguerite Bennett and Simone De Mio, and we imagine some of that will affect Parrott’s run on Mighty Morphin.

You can check out the official description for Go Go Power Rangers #17 below.

“Rita needs the Green Power Coin to create a Ranger of her own, but in order to move forward she must first go back to the home she left behind?”

