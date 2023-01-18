Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury Reveals First Footage of New Costumes

Earlier today Hasbro and eOne shared first looks at 2023’s much anticipated Power Rangers projects, which included Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury and the Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special Once & Always. Both projects revealed behind-the-scenes videos that featured the cast, but Cosmic Fury went one further and revealed all of the new Ranger suits for the show. While we had already seen Izzy and Ollie’s new looks, the video and poster revealed Amelia, Zayto, Javi, and Aiyon’s new suits, and you can check out all of the new designs in the video below.

The video has the whole cast in their sleek new suits, showcasing Amelia’s (Hunter Deno) new role as the team’s Red Ranger. We also see Zayto’s (Russell Curry) new suit after taking on the role of the Zenith Ranger, and he’s even got a spiffy cape. By the way, Rangers with Capes are awesome, that is all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The other thing fans are pointing out is Javi’s (Chance Perez) new suit, which looks awesome but stands out even more thanks to an armored right arm. Many are wondering what that’s for, and no details were shared so we’ll have to wait and see how that turns out.

As for Amelia, this will be the first time there has been a full-time female Red Ranger featured in the show, and it’s the latest in a number of milestones achieved by the team behind Dino Fury and now Cosmic Fury, which features the same executive producer and core cast. There was a female Red Ranger in Super Samurai, but Lauren was only featured for a short time and didn’t lead the team from the outset.

Hasbro and eOne also revealed the official synopsis for Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury, and you can find that below.

“In the history-making season, Amelia the Dino Fury Pink Ranger will trade her suit for the Cosmic Fury Red Ranger suit, evolving into the first full-time female Red Ranger in the series. In a first for the Hasbro / eOne production, Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury will feature newly designed costumes for all the core cast Ranger team, with costumes designed by Sarah Voon and all new morphers and weapons designed by Tracey Collins. Look out for exciting previews of the epic season, with Hasbro celebrating the 30th Anniversary all year long.”

Season 2 of Dino Fury is available on Netflix now, and Cosmic Fury is slated to hit in the fall of 2023. Once & Always will hit Netflix on April 19th. Are you excited for the 30th Anniversary? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!