Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Reveals Stunning Poster and First look at Billy’s Return

Hasbro and Netflix finally revealed the release date for Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, but that wasn’t all they had up their sleeve. In addition to revealing the release date to be September 29th, Cosmic Fury also showed off the first images from the season and a stunning new poster, and in those images, you can also see the other big surprise, which is that David Yost is returning as Billy. That’s a lot to process, but in the best way, and you can see Billy back in action with the rest of the Cosmic Fury cast in the photos on the next slide, and you can also find the gorgeous poster there as well.

Cosmic Fury will be the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers that a Power Rangers cast has returned for three straight seasons, and all of your favorites are back. The cast includes Russell Curry (Zayto), Hunter Deno (Amelia Jones), Kai Moya (Ollie Akana), Tessa Rao (Izzy Garcia), Chance Perez (Javi Garcia), Jordon Fite (Aiyon), and Jacqueline Joe (Fern). They will be joined by Yost, who will be in a mentor role throughout the season.

Lord Zedd is also making a return to put the Rangers to the test, which is why a Billy return is rather perfect. Cosmic Fury will take the Rangers to space, and with that new locale will also be new powers, costumes, weapons, and Zords. There could even be a new Ranger, as some have speculated, but we’ll have to just wait and see. You can see the official description for Billy below.

“In the beginning of season 30, Billy, the MMPR Blue Triceratops Ranger, joins the Dino Fury Rangers in fighting back against the gravest threat the universe has known. Ever the tech genius and master of logic, Billy’s help is crucial to the Rangers in their battle against Lord Zedd. Billy’s expertise shines as the team rallies to fend off both a galactic invasion and the potential undoing of all the good that came from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team.”

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury is executive produced by Simon Bennett, and you can find the official description for Cosmic Fury below.

“The Dino Fury Rangers are going to space with new powers, new costumes, new weapons, and, of course, new Zords! As a core character, appearing in all ten episodes of the series, Mighty Morphin Blue Ranger, Billy Cranston played by David Yost will assist the Cosmic Fury team in fighting Lord Zedd. Simon Bennett serves as Executive Producer.”

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury will be premiere on Netflix on September 29th, and Dino Fury seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Netflix. You can stream Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always on Netflix as well.

