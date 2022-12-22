Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Has Wrapped Filming

Power Rangers is already getting the buzz started for its upcoming 30th Anniversary Special, but fans are also looking forward to the next chapter of the mainline series with Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. The new season will bring back the cast of Dino Fury as well as executive producer Simon Bennett, and while we have to wait a bit longer for more details on the season, we do know the show has finished filming. Bennett shared that the wrap party for the show took place on December 9th, and you can find his full post below.

On Twitter, Bennett wrote “Wrap party tonight. It’ll be sad to say au revoir to my #cosmicfury friends.” Previous comments from Bennett have confirmed that Cosmic Fury will consist of 10 episodes and will stream on Netflix, just like Hasbro did with Dino Fury season 2.

As for when the season will actually premiere, there’s been no official date shared yet, though a recent report suggests that it will be in April of next year. Bennett previously revealed Cosmic Fury and the first tease of the upcoming 30th Anniversary Special during Power Rangers day earlier this year, and you can find his comments on both below.

“Hi Ranger Nation, and happy Power Rangers day. My name is Simon Bennett and I’m the executive producer and showrunner of Power Rangers Dino Fury. Now Hasbro and I have some exciting news that I just can’t wait to share with you today, and the news is that I will be returning to Power Rangers season 30, which is viewable in 2023 and the name of the season is Power Rangers Cosmic Fury,” Bennett said. “Now as you can see the sets are going up here in the studio in New Zealand, and we have a little tease we wanted to share with you.”

“So the name and the logo may seem familiar to you, and that’s because I’m not the only returning thing to season 30. In fact, the entire Dino Fury Ranger cast will be coming back and they will be the Cosmic Fury team, and their adventures as they fight back guys will them out into space and across the galaxy,” Bennett said.

Season 2 of Dino Fury is available on Netflix now, and Cosmic Fury as well as the 30th Anniversary Special is slated to hit in 2023.