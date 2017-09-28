First Look At Power Rangers Star In Stranger Things Season 2

Dacre Montgomery is trading in his Power Rangers suit for lots of denim in this first shot from Stranger Things season 2.

Montgomery played the role of Jason the Red Ranger in the recent Power Rangers live-action reboot, but he’s taking on the name of Billy for his role in Stranger Things. The first shot of him from the new season shows Montgomery standing next to his sleek ride in a denim jacket and blue jeans with a tan shirt, though you’ll probably take note of the long hair more than anything (via EW).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Montgomery’s character in Power Rangers was a cleanly-shaven star quarterback, so this role is certainly a big departure in the looks department. It’s also polar opposite when it comes to personality. Sure Jason was a rebel in some ways (he did try and steal a cow from the opposing team) but Billy is much more of an antagonist in Stranger Things.

Billy is prone to big mood swings and violent behavior, which fits what the team was looking for when they brought him on. The Duffers wanted to have human characters that could be looked at as worse than the more supernatural phenomena that exist on the show.

You can view the new photo above.

While Billy will be an obstacle in the group’s way, he isn’t the biggest enemy they will face. That falls to what is being described as the shadow monster, which Stranger Things creators Ross and Matt Duffer tease will eclipse Billy and the first season’s adversary in huge ways.

“Our big reference for [the demogorgon] season 1 was mostly Jaws,” Matt said. “It’s a shark and, the other dimension is the underwater. So there has to be something more sentient and that’s that big thing in the sky.”

The creators also reveal that some of the puzzle pieces will take longer to land than ones in season 1. “I think the difference is you don’t really see how it’s all tied together until later,” Ross said. “But it’s all connected to this singular threat which is tied into this shape that Will sees in the sky. Will is the way through which we’re able to understand what’s going on.”

Suffice it to say, whether in the air or on the ground, the threats are coming from everywhere next season.