Power Rangers: The Dark Ranger Makes Shattered Grid Debut

Power Rangers fans just got their first glimpse at the universe’s newest Ranger in Shattered Grid.

Spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #29, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Zordon’s assembly of Rangers is greater than it was before the war with Drakkon started, but even with the extra reinforcements the Rangers are still vastly outnumbered. Thanks to Drakkon though the barriers between worlds are at their thinnest, and it allows Zordon to send out a signal to all the remaining Rangers. Many answer the call, including the newest addition to the mythos.

That would be the Dark Ranger, who has been revealed to play a big part in the upcoming Beyond The Grid arc of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. As you can see in the image, the Dark Ranger can be seen at the very back of the group, behind Ninja Steel Blue and Ninja Steel Red, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for him in the next issue of Shattered Grid.

ComicBook.com had a chance to speak with new Mighty Morphin series writer Marguerite Bennett, and while she didn’t share who is actually in the costume, she did reveal that the character goes by the title of the Dark Ranger.

The inspirations for the Ranger are well known amongst fans of Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger. The Dark Ranger is based on that show’s Deathryuger, who is an antagonist in that series. Power Rangers Dino Charge was that show’s American adaptation, though the character, known as Talon, never actually debuted onscreen. There were some hints of his at one point involvement via some toys, but nothing else ever surfaced.

Now the Ranger is canon, and it seems he will have a role to play in Shattered Grid even sooner than we expected.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #29 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo and Walter Baiamonte with a cover by Jamal Campbell.

“The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and their allies prepare their final counterattack against Drakkon, as a new ally makes it through their world and Zordon makes a last-ditch call for help.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #29 is in comic stores on July 18.

