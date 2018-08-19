Power Rangers: The Dark Ranger’s Identity Revealed

BOOM! Studios came to play at Power Morphicon, and it just made a big revelation about the Power Rangers‘ newest addition, the Dark Ranger.

Flores brings up the Dark Ranger, and shows some concept art of his suit, but reveals it to be Heckyl of Dino Charge and Dino Super Charge. The Dark Ranger’s debut will be detailed in Power Rangers #35, which hits in January.

“The Power Morphicon Convention is celebrating its SIXTH show, the expo’s first at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The show is run by veteran convention artist and vendor Scott Zillner who annually puts on nearly a dozen shows in the Los Angeles and Sacramento areas including Japan World Heroes, a convention celebrating Japanese and Sentai related popular culture. Power Morphicon Convention has been held every other year since 2007, and Scott Zillner has been in control of the show since its second run in 2010. Since then, Power Morphicon Convention has been held consistently on even-numbered years.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #30 is written by Kyle Higgins and is drawn by Daniele Nicuolo and Walter Baiamonte with a cover by Jamal Campbell. The official description is included below.

“This is it. The team up between every Ranger left standing against the unrivaled power of Drakkon, while a covert team led by Grace embarks on what might be their last mission ever.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #30 is in stores now