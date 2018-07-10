Power Rangers: Blue Ranger Reveals If He’s In The 25th Anniversary Episode

2018 is the 25th Anniversary celebration for Power Rangers, which will include a big anniversary episode in Super Ninja Steel, though not everyone thinks it is a proper celebration.

ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Yost recently, who is partnering with DoSomething.org for their You’ve Got The Power Campaign. During our chat, we asked if there was any chance Yost might show up in the upcoming celebration episode, but that doesn’t seem to be in the cards.

“Unfortunately, no I won’t be in that episode, and I don’t really consider it a 25th anniversary,” Yost said. “They might be touting it that way but I certainly don’t think that that’s what was filmed.”

There’s still a great deal of mystery around the 25th Anniversary Episode, which will take place during the second half of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel. We have an idea of a few Rangers involved, like Jason Faunt, Ciara Hanna, and Jason David Frank, but other Rangers and any plot points are still unknown.

Many have looked at what’s happening in the Power Rangers comics from BOOM! Studios as more of a fitting celebration of the franchise. Shattered Grid has brought in numerous teams and iconic figures from the series into one world bending storyline, and it has been incredibly well received by the fandom. Hopefully, the Anniversary episode will be equally well received when it finally debuts, but guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Reunion episode issues aside, Yost has nothing but great things to say about the fandom, a group that he’s had the chance to interact with a lot in recent years.

“What’s great about the Power Ranger fandom is I think that so many of our fans are inclusive of a lot of people and embrace a lot of people’s differences,” Yost said. “So for me it’s just like, I hear so many stories about how Power Rangers influence people’s lives and we encourage people to take martial arts, or just encourage them to go after their dreams and just be confident in who they are and so that is always sort of what I want people to feel, that’s what I want any of the fans of Power Rangers to feel. To never doubt themselves, whatsoever, and if they have something and they know it in their heart, that they should go after it. Believe in themselves no matter what. So I think that’s what it comes down to for me.”

