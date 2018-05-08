Power Rangers: Original Blue Ranger Offers To Help Create Netflix Reunion Film

Hasbro acquiring Power Rangers has many excited about the possibilities, but is one of those a classic Ranger reunion film?

There would be plenty of fans who would love to see their favorite Mighty Morphin Rangers come together once again in some sort of live-action film, and that includes original Blue Ranger David Yost. The topic came up thanks to @antmaurizio, who tagged the original cast in his question about a reunion film (via Inverse).

“Will @HasbroNews/@Hasbro finally drop us a 1993/1994 #mmpr reunion film – maybe on @netflix? You know – like my generation has been asking Saban for years? @jdfffn @ASJAustin @_amyjojohnson @David_Yost @Walterejones @PowerRangers https://twitter.com/HasbroNews/status/991295931982188544 …”

Yost responded to that statement, and would definitely love to help develop it. Yost happens to be a TV producer these days, and his former co-star Amy Jo Johnson happens to be a director. Seems like that is a great place to start right?

“I’ll be happy to develop & produce and @_amyjojohnson can direct! @HasbroNews @Hasbro @netflix let’s talk!!! https://twitter.com/antmaurizio/status/991451399073550337 …”

Now there is a current project in development that brings together many former Power Rangers stars called The Order, which is expected later this year (fingers crossed). Still, it isn’t an actual Power Rangers project, and the recent reboot is in limbo after not meeting expectations at the box office.

So, would bringing the original cast back for another go-round be the best way to proceed? There would definitely be interest, and Netflix does like to invest in movies these days, and Hasbro is definitely open to utilizing its newest property, so who knows what could happen.

Yost isn’t the only classic Ranger who sees value in a Netflix film or series, as Jason David Frank has also been vocal about a live-action project’s potential on the service. In his case, it would be more centered around Lord Drakkon.

“Everyone’s on board to make this awesome trailer slash possible pilot that could be its own show or something,” Frank told ComicBook.com. “I just want to make it clear before everyone jumps on board. This is a promo for Shattered Grid, but I was hoping to get the attention of fans around the world including the Saban brand and say, “Hey, look, this could be an awesome Netflix series, this could be a highly talked about series around the world.”

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see, but let us know what you think about a classic Ranger reunion movie in the comments!