Power Rangers’ David Yost Has Already Written The Beginning Of A ‘Mighty Morphin’ Reunion Film

There’s been a recent push to bring back the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for a reunion movie, especially now that Hasbro has taken over the franchise, and David Yost already has some plans in mind.

ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Yost recently, who is partnering with DoSomething.org for their You’ve Got The Power Campaign. During the chat, we also talked about the prospects of a Mighty Morphin reunion movie, and for Yost, it seems odd that it hasn’t happened yet.

“Traveling around the world I’m very blessed,” Yost said. “I get to travel around the world to different conventions and I meet fans from all over the world and time and time again, all I hear is we want to see a reunion of the original cast. We want to see where the original six, unfortunately only five of us are alive. We want to see where they are at. I’ve never understood why this wasn’t in the plan, or why the people that own the franchise just never really wanted to try that out, but I hear it and hear it.”

Yost had previously shown interest in helping Hasbro develop a reunion movie, and it is something he’s actually already started writing up.

“So I would love to be able to give that to our fans,” Yost said. “I think that they would really enjoy it. I’ve already written quite specific… I would just say the beginning. I just don’t want to spoil it, so I won’t say anything, but I’ve written it, and it would definitely pay homage to Thuy Trang who played the original Yellow Ranger. And we would still come together and still be superheroes on some level.”

There’s plenty of time to explore, as it’s been quite awhile since fans have seen what the original crew was up to.

“I’m curious about all the characters. I’m very curious about Billy and the last time that my character was on the show he was sent into outer space. And he was living on another planet, called Aquitar. So I think it would be interesting to see what happened to Billy. Is he possibly like a commander of a Starfleet traveling space or did he become a Zordon-like character in his own right? Does he have his own team of Power Rangers helping him fight villains throughout the universe? I don’t know. Those are things that I would like to see.”

“And of course, I would like to see what happened to Tommy, Kimberly, Jason, and Zack. I know the fans would love it too. Hopefully, Hasbro will have a conversation with us. Something came out the other day, I don’t know if it is true or not, but I read that they felt like the franchise has been undervalued and they have thoughts of bringing more films to life, so we will see if that happens. Only time will tell.”

In a dream scenario, Yost wouldn’t be the only original Ranger in a development role, as Amy Jo Johnson has also become a director in the years since the show.

“Amy Jo’s…I consider her an amazing director. I’ve helped her out on several of her films and shorts and watched her work and I know she is very talented, and I feel I’m a very talented producer. I definitely know how to get things done and I think I would definitely make sure that the right kind of homage would be paid to all these characters, so I would love to make it happen.”

Here’s hoping Hasbro feels the same way because there are plenty of fans who would love to see it happen.

You can read our full interview with Yost right here, and you can find out more about the You’ve Got The Power Campaign there as well.