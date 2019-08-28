Vote In Our Power Rangers Day Lineage Studios Icons Poll

Lineage Studios revealed several new additions to their Icons Pin line, all in celebration of Power Rangers Day. That said, the fun is far from over, and now you’ve got a chance to share your opinion on what you would like to see next from the line. ComicBook.com and Lineage Studios have put together a poll in four rounds for Power Rangers fans to weigh in on regarding what characters should appear next in the line, and we’ve included all four polls for you to vote on below.

Just as a reminder, the Icons line now includes Mighty Morphin White, Ranger Slayer, Zeo Gold, Mighty Morphin Red, Mighty Morphin Green, and Lord Zedd, and you can check all those out on Lineage Studios’ official site.

So, there’s quite a bit of Mighty Morphin in there, but don’t fret, because as you’ll see in our poll, there are plenty of non-Mighty Morphin options for you to choose from. Also, while I’m not steering you in any particular direction, I mean…In Space’s Andros is somewhere in the list..and um, it would be cool to have him in the mix…just saying.

Okay, let’s start with Round 1, which includes the In Space Red Psycho Ranger, SPD’s Shadow Ranger (Doggie Cruger), Dino Thunder Black, and Jen Scotts, otherwise known as Time Force Pink. Get to voting below!

Alright, now for Round 2, which includes a bunch of people and Andros. Okay, maybe that’s underselling the rest of the crew, but ANDROS! Fine, here’s the full list. You’ve got Lord Drakkon, In Space Red (Andros), Mighty Morphin Black, and Zeo Red (yes Jim, we already know your vote.)

Now it’s time for Round 3, which will bring in the mighty Zords! Options include the original Dino Megazord, the Dragonzord, the Thunder Megazord, and the Tigerzord, though we also hope the Astro Megazord makes a debut at some point (hint hint nudge nudge Lineage).

Okay, so now for the big finale. In Round 4 we’ve got something a little different. So for this round, we want to know what you want to see more of from Lineage in future releases. Lineage Studios also makes amazing prints and prop pins in addition to their Icons line, so let us know in the poll what you want more of.

Alright folks, that is it for this round of polls, so get to voting! You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!