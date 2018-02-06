Power Rangers Artist Reveals Dino Charge Shattered Grid Cover

A new trailer for Shattered Grid gave fans a glimpse at several new covers, including one that featured the team from Dino Charge, and now you can see it up-close.

The cover was created by Power Rangers’ artist Daniele Di Nicuolo, who is responsible for some truly delightful work in the pages of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The new cover features all of the Rangers from the Dino Charge era, including Tyler (Red), Koda (Blue), Shelby (Pink), Chase (Black), Riley (Green), Sir Ivan (Gold), Prince Phillip III (Graphite), James (Aqua), Zenowing (Silver), and Kendall (Purple).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“@PowerRangers Dino Charge tribute, straight outta #ShatteredGrid trailer! Colors by the master @WalterBaiamonte ⚡️⚡️⚡️#powerrangers #dinocharge #tribute @boomstudios.”

You can watch the full Power Rangers Shattered Grid trailer here, which includes narration from the original Green Ranger himself, Jason David Frank.

As for Shattered Grid, the Dino Charge team won’t be the only ones at play in the event, and Power Rangers executive producer Brian Casentini recently explained what all goes into crafting an event of this scale.

“Creating an event like Shattered Grid takes a lot of teamwork (in true Ranger fashion!) and we were very thoughtful about this process, especially knowing it would be a part of our 25th anniversary celebration,” Casentini told ComicBook.com. “Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrot and the team at BOOM! Studios really understand and appreciate the legacy of Power Rangers so our first meeting on Shattered Grid, which happened months ago, was full of electricity and great ideas on how to bring this event to life. From that initial meeting to now, we have had a fantastic time collaborating together and morphing those ideas into an amazing story and event that we think our fans are simply going to love.”

Shattered Grid kicks off in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25, which hits comic shops on March 21.