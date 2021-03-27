Power Rangers Dino Fury Episode 5 Winning Attitude Review and Fan Reactions

It’s Saturday folks, which here at ComicBook.com means it’s Power Rangers Dino Fury day! Nickelodeon and Hasbro kicked off today with a new episode of Dino Fury (the 5th episode of the season) titled Winning Attitude, and it’s the first episode with the core five Rangers of the team all united from the start. Reactions quickly came pouring in, and like the first four of the season, episode five seems to be resonating with fans on social media. The episode focused on Izzy (Tessa Rao) and her coach Lily, played by New Zealand Special Olympics Equestrian athlete Sarah Dalton, and carried a message of forgiveness and compassion for others, and fans seemed to dig the overall message and theme, especially that last scene between the two. Of course, I’ve got my own thoughts on the episode as well, so before we get to the reactions here’s my full review of Dino Fury episode 5.

As stated above, Izzy is the focus of this particular episode, but while the rest of the team are more supporting players this time around, the camaraderie and friendship they’ve built over the first few episodes allow each of their characters to bring something fun and worthwhile to the episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The way Javi jokes with Izzy delightfully conveys their brother-sister dynamic, and Zayto’s “old friend” line is pitch-perfect with the character he’s built up to this point. Amelia and Ollie’s little asides and facial expressions add even more to the mix, and the fact that their characters have already carved out such distinct personalities in just a few episodes, especially with all the lore that’s been worked in, is quite impressive. It’s also worth noting how impressive the show’s pace is, with Dino Fury slowly introducing the Zords and conveying that they are special without hammering you over the head with exposition outright telling you they are all the time.

After a team morph that delivers all the pizazz and style you’d expect, we get some entertaining battles, and Izzy’s Zord takes advantage of the spotlight and delivers an impressive debut. Granted, the battles in this episode are not the most memorable aspects, as Izzy’s selfishness and how she comes to realize where she went wrong with Lily stands out more than anything else. The message is not subtle mind you, but you don’t really care thanks to a genuinely touching and heartfelt performance by Rao and Dalton, which elicits the desired impact and response.

Now, not everything rises up to that same bar. The comedy sequences with Jane and J-Borg are hit and miss, though the first segment with the children is actually pretty fun. The second involving the dumpster is not nearly as entertaining, but again, not a big deal. As for the Sporix, the monster designs and monsters themselves have been on the whole rather average and forgettable, but it was nice to see the villains mount another win, especially since they’ve slyly won quite a bit and collected several Sporix to their cause, and that poses some interesting ramifications for later in the season.

This wasn’t my favorite episode of the season, though that’s a pretty high bar, which speaks to the quality of the season thus far. That said, I still really enjoyed it, and this cast and crew of Rangers continue to build one of the most impressive and exciting Power Rangers seasons in a long time, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.

Alright, without further ado, let’s get to what the fans are saying, and as always feel free to talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

A Valuable Lesson

Fans seemed to really like the episode and the lesson that it tried to get across.

Awesome episode. Really awesome. I’m giving it a 9 out of 10. I liked how it teaches kids that there are more important things than winning. And it also teaches kids to help others when they need help. I admire that. This is what I love about Power Rangers. — DinoFury36 (@DFury36) March 27, 2021

“Awesome episode. Really awesome. I’m giving it a 9 out of 10. I liked how it teaches kids that there are more important things than winning. And it also teaches kids to help others when they need help. I admire that. This is what I love about Power Rangers.”

Touched the Heart

The message was well-received, as was the performance from Tessa Rao and Lily!

Another good episode from Dino Fury, one that touched the heart and showed a special message. Izzy continues to be great and Lily was such a good character as well. The team morph was great too, but Izzy and Lily were the stars this episode.#PowerRangers #DinoFury pic.twitter.com/1PYKjutjv0 — Jamari. (@redchronosaber) March 27, 2021

“Another good episode from Dino Fury, one that touched the heart and showed a special message. Izzy continues to be great and Lily was such a good character as well. The team morph was great too, but Izzy and Lily were the stars this episode.

#PowerRangers #DinoFury”

Best of the Best

Many had great things to say not just about the episode but also of the season overall.

The last few seconds hit me in the feels. #DinoFury is becoming the BEST of the best of the neo-Saban era #PowerRangers shows. THIS is the continuing of a new era from @Hasbro & @eOnefilms. pic.twitter.com/Iv1Y82jbgv — @Splashing Lights Photos (@Two_Cams25) March 27, 2021

“The last few seconds hit me in the feels. #DinoFury is becoming the BEST of the best of the neo-Saban era #PowerRangers shows. THIS is the continuing of a new era from @Hasbro & @eOnefilms.”

5 Point Lead

The show is off to a stellar start, and there has yet to be a bad one in the bunch.

Fantastic episode this week, yet again. Dino Fury has been taking a 5 point lead. Literally not one episode I haven’t enjoyed so far. Please keep it up. #PowerRangers #DinoFury — ZenkaiFive (戦隊ファイヴ) (@SentaiFive) March 27, 2021

“Fantastic episode this week, yet again. Dino Fury has been taking a 5 point lead. Literally not one episode I haven’t enjoyed so far. Please keep it up. #PowerRangers #DinoFury”

Special Episode

Izzy’s heartfelt apology and Lily’s acceptance of it and the overall message seemed to resonate with fans.

Izzy learned about forgiveness, but winning isn’t everything, you can prove that you’re the best …by winning!!!” That was a inspiring, special episode!!!😍☺️🤗😁😊😉🙂⭐🌟✨#DinoFury — Tiffany M Harris {7} 🎆💜💜💜✳️✨🎵💜💜💜💜🌌 (@Tiffany48184) March 27, 2021

“Izzy learned about forgiveness, but winning isn’t everything, you can prove that you’re the best …by winning!!!” That was a inspiring, special episode!!!#DinoFury”

Really Solid

Lots of positive reactions to the episode are coming in as well as big kudos for Tessa Rao and Sarah Dalton.

Another great episode of #DinoFury. Izzy is shaping up to be a really great Green Ranger. And I absolutely loved seeing Sarah Dalton as Lily in this episode. Dino Fury has been really solid so far! — Greg ⚡️ (@KyoryuGreg) March 27, 2021

“Another great episode of #DinoFury. Izzy is shaping up to be a really great Green Ranger. And I absolutely loved seeing Sarah Dalton as Lily in this episode. Dino Fury has been really solid so far!”

The Scorecard

While the show does have flaws, it isn’t detracting from everything else the show is doing right.

On a show like this, if you’re inclined to do so, you can find a good amount to nit-pick.



And yeah, it’s easy to get caught up in that.



But the simpler you keep your approach to this, the better.



Using that, the #DinoFury scorecard reads:



👍🏻 5 👎🏻 0 — Burgundy Ranger⚡⚡⚡ (@BurgundyRanger) March 27, 2021

“On a show like this, if you’re inclined to do so, you can find a good amount to nit-pick.

And yeah, it’s easy to get caught up in that.

But the simpler you keep your approach to this, the better.

Using that, the #DinoFury scorecard reads:

Thumbs up 5 Thumbs down 0″