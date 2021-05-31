Power Rangers Dino Fury Episodes Coming To Netflix

Power Rangers fans got a big surprise when Hasbro revealed 11 episodes of Power Rangers Dino Fury are coming to Netflix on June 15th, but that’s not the most interesting part. Hasbro has had a deal in place for seasons to hit the streaming service after they air, which was done with Ninja Steel and Beast Morphers, but they’ve never had episodes hit the service before airing on Nickelodeon. That’s what’s happening this time around though, as the 11 episodes coming to the service will include the 8 that have previously aired and 3 that have not aired yet.

This was confirmed by Hunter Deno, Russell Curry, and Chance Perez either on social media or in previous interviews, and you can check out the official announcement below.

They’re coming! Episodes 1–11 of #PowerRangers Dino Fury are hitting #Netflix. Catch the Ranger team streaming in the US, UK, ANZ and Canada on June 15th. 🦖💥 pic.twitter.com/e7QOkeX4zV — POWER⚡️RANGERS (@PowerRangers) May 26, 2021

This is a big shift from previous seasons and suggests a greater working relationship between Netflix and Hasbro on the brand. The previous seasons of Power Rangers were all listed on Netflix previously, but eventually, they left the service, as Hasbro is opting to have previous seasons available for free on YouTube, and are releasing episodes little by little.

Could this mean that Dino Fury will go exclusively with Netflix later? The option is an interesting one, but whether or not Hasbro would want the show completely off of cable and exclusive to a streaming service remains to be seen, as there are certainly pros and cons in both instances.

Power Rangers Dino Fury stars Russell Curry (Dino Fury Red), Hunter Deno (Dino Fury Pink), Kainalu Moya (Dino Fury Blue), Chance Perez (Dino Fury Black), and Tessa Rao (Dino Fury Green), and you can find the official description below.

“When an army of powerful alien beings is unleashed on Earth threatening life as we know it, a brand-new team of Power Rangers, fueled by the pre-historic power of the dinosaurs, are recruited to deal with the threat.”

