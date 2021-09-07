Power Rangers Dino Fury Reveals First LGBTQ+ Ranger

New episodes of Power Rangers Dino Fury will hit Nickelodeon later this month, but some of the episodes have started airing internationally, revealing some of what’s coming up here in the states if you happen to look for spoilers on social media. Typically we would wait for them to air here before covering them, but this is a special occasion, as the series just achieved a major milestone. Now, spoilers are incoming for Power Rangers Dino Fury, so if you don’t want to be spoiled look away now. The reason for the celebration is that in the latest episode of Dino Fury, Power Rangers just introduced the first LGBTQ+ Ranger in Tessa Rao’s Izzy.

Izzy is the team’s Green Ranger, and while we don’t have all the details of the episode, we know that at one point in the episode Izzy grabs the hand of Fern, played by Jacqueline Joe, and they walk off happy hand in hand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a major moment for the franchise, and as many have pointed out, well overdue. One of the hallmarks of Power Rangers has always been its diversity and inclusivity, and this is yet another step forward in that regard.

Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer Simon Bennett has responded a few times to comments about the episode, and when someone brought up it possibly being a marketing ploy, Bennett assured that was not the case. “I assure you, it was no marketing ploy. And yes, well overdue.”

Bennett also said “Very happy with the reaction to Power Rangers #dinofury episode 13, which has just aired in France. Really looking forward to when it is available in the US, and I can jump into discussions.”

Power Rangers Dino Fury stars Russell Curry (Dino Fury Red), Hunter Deno (Dino Fury Pink), Kainalu Moya (Dino Fury Blue), Chance Perez (Dino Fury Black), and Tessa Rao (Dino Fury Green), and you can find the official description below.

“When an army of powerful alien beings is unleashed on Earth threatening life as we know it, a brand-new team of Power Rangers, fueled by the pre-historic power of the dinosaurs, are recruited to deal with the threat.”

