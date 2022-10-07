Power Rangers Dino Fury’s Kai Moya and Tessa Rao Talk Season 2, Cosmic Fury Evolution, and More

Hasbro revealed some exciting news for Power Rangers fans when they announced that the Dino Fury cast would be returning for the 30th Anniversary season, which has now been titled Cosmic Fury, and that’s in addition to the recent release of the second half of Dino Fury season 2. Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix, and before the new episodes dropped I had the chance to speak to Kai Moya (Dino Fury’s Blue Ranger) and Tessa Rao (Dino Fury’s Green Ranger), and they teased what to expect from the new episodes, when they found out about the next season, and what they are excited for in the upcoming Cosmic Fury.

Regarding Dino Fury’s new episodes, we wanted to know what they could tease about the overall season and Ollie and Izzy’s individual arcs, and both characters will evolve in different ways. “What I can tease, which won’t be a spoiler because I think it’s becoming evident, is the changes in Ollie and his ability to work with other people and being more open-minded and softer when it comes to working with someone that has a different opinion or a different belief,” Moya said. “And so that’s really coming to light and that develops more all the way through into the end of season two. It reveals itself even more so. That is what’s happening with Ollie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think it’s exciting to see Izzy in the next few episodes continue her relationship with Fern and what that means for her. And within the team, I just think seeing Izzy continue to kind of grow and find herself a little bit more confidently, perhaps an opportunity to be there for others as opposed to being so focused on whatever she might be going through in that moment. I think there are a few really cool opportunities for us to see that. So yeah, I’m excited for that,” Rao said.

As for Cosmic Fury, the announcement came on Power Rangers Day, but the cast knew a bit earlier than that. “We got confirmation in March of this year,” Rao said, with Moya adding “It was a long time then. A very long time.”

“But we’d heard about it previously, sort of near the end of our shooting we knew that there was an idea or a possibility, but we were like, who knows? And it was like Kai said, it was a long, long time of waiting before it was finally sort of absolutely certain. And then lots of waiting until we could talk about it,” Rao said.

The Dino Fury cast joins some pretty elite company with a new season, and Moya and Rao couldn’t be more thrilled to join that very exclusive club.

“Oh man. Well obviously just really fortunate and lucky that the things worked out the way it is and that we can do it. But I think it just goes to show the team that we had, our cast together, our chemistry together, our performances together and our writers and producers and everyone that worked really hard to make the show great. I think it’s safe to say they did a great job because we get to do more,” Moya said.

While the full cast will be returning and elements from Dino Fury will be brought over to Cosmic Fury, the cosmic theme and setting do provide opportunities to shake things up a bit, including the locales and action scenarios, and the team is excited about the possibilities.

“Yeah. I’m happy about the site change really because I think it just adds something else to make this third season that we’re doing together. It’s another thing adding to it that makes it even more exciting. So it’s like Dino Fury for two seasons and now a little change to Cosmic. I think it makes it more exciting and intriguing that way that there is a little evolution, I guess you could say,” Moya said.

“And I think we know that the writers are going to absolutely bring it and I can’t wait to find out what that is going to look like and what they’ve dreamed up. I think one of the most exciting parts of being on a film or TV set is seeing how every department brings that to life and makes that a reality and not just an idea too. So I think both a mixture of the incredible ideas and thoughts of the writing team and Simon and the producers, as well as our incredible crew. And then finally our little team coming together and bringing the characters to life. It’ll be really cool to see how that moves into the new season and what that’s going to look like,” Rao said.

Rao recently had the chance to go to her first Power Morphicon, and Rao revealed it was an unforgettable experience.

“It was … like the wildest, most surreal experience ever,” Rao said. “It was so cool to just get to meet everyone and finally put some faces to the names. But also on top of just meeting the incredible community and getting to be a part of that for the weekend, which is in and of itself, amazing to meet so many of the previous Rangers and feel that community and get to spend time with them and get to know them. And we’ve all sort of shared and lived this crazy experience that spans over decades, but we were all connected through it. It was one of the most sort of unexpectedly wholesome and heartwarming parts of the whole experience. So I just want to see them all again and I want to meet more of them.”

You can catch Moya and Rao in part 2 of Power Rangers Dino Fury season 2, which is available to stream on Netflix now.

What’s been your favorite part of Dino Fury season 2 so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!