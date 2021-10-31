Power Rangers Dino Fury Moving To Netflix For Season 2

A new era of Power Rangers kicked off with the debut of Power Rangers Dino Fury, and man fans were surprised to learn that the first half of the show would be debuting on Netflix earlier in the year, which contained three episodes that hadn’t aired on Nickelodeon yet. Then fans learned that the second half of the season would follow suit, but this time Netflix would get all of the episodes ahead of Nickelodeon. Now it’s been revealed that the second season of Dino Fury will hit Netflix exclusively when it debuts in the spring of 2022, as Netflix has licensed the show from Hasbro and eOne.

That’s a big change, as the show has been on Nickelodeon since Saban purchased the series back from Disney back in 2010. Then the franchise, not just the show, was purchased by Hasbro in 2018, though it still remained on Nickelodeon. All of the past seasons of the show were previously on Netflix as well, though earlier this year most of the seasons were removed, which turned out to be a plan on Hasbro’s part to release them all on YouTube.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers, the first season under Hasbro, is still on Netflix, as is now Dino Fury. It looks like new seasons of Power Rangers are also destined for the streaming giant moving forward.

Dino Fury has been well received by fans of the franchise, delivering a lovely cast of characters and entertaining action alongside an embracing of the franchise’s legacy, with characters from RPM and mighty Morphin showing up throughout the first season. If season 2 lives up to this high bar, fans are in for a treat.

Power Rangers Dino Fury stars Russell Curry (Dino Fury Red), Hunter Deno (Dino Fury Pink), Kainalu Moya (Dino Fury Blue), Chance Perez (Dino Fury Black), and Tessa Rao (Dino Fury Green), and you can find the official description below.

“When an army of powerful alien beings is unleashed on Earth threatening life as we know it, a brand-new team of Power Rangers, fueled by the pre-historic power of the dinosaurs, are recruited to deal with the threat.”

Are you loving Power Rangers Dino Fury, and what do you think of the move to Netflix?