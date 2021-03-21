Power Rangers Dino Fury New Recruits Review and Fan Reactions

Saturdays are officially Power Rangers Dino Fury days here at ComicBook.com, and while it’s a little later than I originally planned, I still had a few thoughts on today’s new episode of Dino Fury, New Recruits, which introduced the team’s Green and Black Rangers to the team. Dino Fury has gotten off to a hot start, and the vibe amongst fans was pretty positive with today’s episode as well. Before we get to the community’s reactions, I’ve got a few thoughts on the episode myself, so you can check out my full review of New Recruits below (with spoilers mind you, so you’ve been warned).

New Recruits was probably the most traditional episode thus far in the series in regards to how the story beats play out, but that didn’t stop it from being just as delightful as the first three thanks to the wonderful dynamics at play between the cast and the stellar action sequences, and the new recruits (see what I did there? I’ll see myself out…) only make that team dynamic richer and immediately make a wonderful impression.

Russell Curry’s Zayto continues to be the glue that holds the team and the show together, and the banter and personality contrasts between Amelia and Ollie is one of the most entertaining aspects of the show thus far. All of those elements continue to evolve and solidify in episode 4, though impressively Tessa Rao and Chance Perez already seem to have found a groove for their characters as well, despite only appearing in one episode.

Rao is especially great, and also happens to be responsible for one of the best moments of the episode, as after becoming the Green Ranger she tears the skirt off her uniform, saying she’s just not a skirt girl. It’s a quick moment but it’s extremely well done and is yet one more way to flesh out Izzy’s personality and character without devoting 5 minutes to exposition or a longer but possibly more heavy-handed moment, and maintaining that pace and balance is something Dino Fury does extremely well.

The Sporix themselves have been kind of hit and miss, and Boomtower isn’t exactly what you would call memorable, but it really doesn’t matter who they’re fighting. Dino Fury’s major thus far focus has been on making you care about the greater battle (finding the Sporix and communicating with Zayto’s home) and getting you invested in the Rangers themselves as people. So far the show is excelling on both fronts, and it shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Alright, well that’s my two cents, but you can hit the next slide to see what others are saying about the show, and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Izzy Is The GOAT

Fans had fun with Zayto’s Coolio line and are already loving Rao as Izzy.

Overall this new episode of Dino Fury was cool cool coolio! Also Izzy is already a GOAT along side Zayto. pic.twitter.com/z821KZB9Gc — V’Ron (@MrCooper92) March 20, 2021

Izzy Stans

Izzy’s debut was well-received, and the fan club has begun!

In the this house we stan Izzy💚🐯 #DinoFury https://t.co/hgpNuktbXL — Jackeevis BLM #StopAsianHate (@Jackeevis335) March 21, 2021

Killing It

The show’s mix of humor and action is going over well with fans, with some calling it the best Power Rangers season in years.

Just watched #DinoFury episode 4. The skirt rip was iconic, I can’t see how anyone would have a problem with it. The show continues to bring laughs for all ages and the first fight scene, particularly with Javi was great. @Pookina1 and the gang are KILLING it. Best PR in YEARS! — Tokumatsu (@Tokumatsu4) March 20, 2021

Next Level

The dialogue has also taken a major step forward, and fans are noticing.

This new seasons really taking things to the next level… It’s self aware, the dialogue is less awkward, the characters are more dynamic, and the fight choreography is almost on par with the Super Sentai!



Loving Dino Fury!! https://t.co/LzatcRsPj7 — Mister E. Body (@MisterE231) March 20, 2021

Quintessential

Others called the series quintessential, and you know, hard to argue!

This show is quintessential and I love every bit of it 🔥🔥🔥🔥@PowerRangers #dinofury — Andrew Thomas (@atrium347) March 20, 2021

Done It Again

Fans are definitely loving Izzy and Javi, and the series continues to keep its momentum from the series premiere.

WOW! #DinoFury has done it again. This episode was fantastic with great music/fights/writing and even the humor was good. Izzy and Javi are definitely new fan favorites — CosmicRanger (@CosmicRanger006) March 20, 2021

Queen In Green

To say Izzy made an impression is an understatement, and she already has a killer nickname as a result.

When I was a kid I loved green and hated skirts and I’m pretty sure lots of little girls today do too (one or the other or both) so thanks @Pookina1 ! Today’s episode was great! I like how Izzy just immediately took on one of the generals. She’s the Queen in green! #DinoFury — Marielle Adatto (@mariellewashere) March 20, 2021

Spot On Impression

At one point Amelia does an impression of the Warden, and after it aired a hundred stare Memes and GIFs were created. This sequence is hilarious and is yet another reason why Amelia rules.

Dat stare though pic.twitter.com/5Tw3ANPpdO — Tom Turner (@ThomasTomTurner) March 20, 2021

