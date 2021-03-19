Power Rangers Dino Fury’s Green and Black Rangers Make Their Debut in New Theme and Preview Clip (Exclusive)

Power Rangers Dino Fury is off to a fantastic start, but so far we’ve only seen three members of the Ranger team. That all changes though with this weekend’s new episode New Recruits, which will feature the big debuts of Izzy the Green Ranger (played by Tessa Rao) and Javi the Black Ranger (played by Chance Perez). When new Rangers join the team you’ve got to bring out a new theme, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at Dino Fury’s new opening theme with the new Ranger additions. That would be pretty cool on its own, but what if I told you we had a new preview clip of the anticipated episode? Well, spoiler, we do, and you can check it out in the video below!

We’re a one-stop-shop for Power Rangers awesomeness this morning (yes, I said awesomeness), and not only does the new opening include spotlights on Izzy and Javi but they’re included in other footage throughout the opening. That said, you might want to check out the high-res photos of each one’s opening debut from the theme, and if you do you can find each of those below.

Moving to the New Recruits preview, things start out with a bandaged Warden Garcia walking out of the Pine Ridge Medical Center who is quickly greeted by the Rangers (Zayto, Amelia, and Ollie). They ask if there’s been any update, and he tells them the police are searching for his vehicle. That’s when we first meet Izzy, who reveals that she is his daughter.

She asks if he’s okay and he asks her how practice was. She turns to see the Rangers and says she’s a fan. She asks them about the reports that said monsters tried to steal a powerful orb. Zayto says they tried to and then Warden Garcia says “until my son ran away with it.”

Tessa tells him “no way, that was Javi?”, and the Rangers say they need to find him. Garcia says Javier could be anywhere and tells them once he knows anything he will let them know

Once her father leaves, Izzy tells them that she might know where Javi is. He likes to play music but his dad disapproves, and so he goes to a secret spot to practice without his dad bothering him. Izzy offers to take the Rangers there and they head out.

We then see Javi getting out of his vehicle and heading through a gate with a keep out sign attached with the glowing green orb in tow, but we also see that Mucus has hitched a ride to the side of the vehicle, and now that she knows the location goes to tell Void Knight. We then see a new Sporix monster surprise Javi, causing him to momentarily slip and fall.

Then that Sporix is joined by Void Knight’s new general, Boomtower, who tells Javi “you better give me the orb, otherwise we’ll take it”, and then the clip ends.

You can check out more stills from the episode and both videos above and below.

Power Rangers Dino Fury stars Russell Curry (Dino Fury Red), Hunter Deno (Dino Fury Pink), Kainalu Moya (Dino Fury Blue), Chance Perez (Dino Fury Black), and Tessa Rao (Dino Fury Green), and you can find the official description for New Recruits below.

“Void Knight’s new general, Boomtower, tries to steal a mysterious Orb from the city museum. When the Rangers struggle to stop him, they get help from an unexpected source…”

You can check out some screens from the new episode above, and you can watch the full episode when it hits Nickelodeon at 8 AM EST this Saturday. If you want to hear directly from the cast and executive producer Simon Bennett, make sure to check out all of our Power Rangers content right here!

What do you think of the preview, the new theme, and the series so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!