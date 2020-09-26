Power Rangers: Dino Fury Reveals 3 Rangers at PulseCon

Hasbro had some special surprises cooked up for Power Rangers fans at PulseCon, and the biggest one took place during their Power Rangers Entertainment Panel. The panel featured the Power Rangers Beast Morphers cast chatting all about season 2, but it also featured the long-awaited official debut of 3 members of the Dino Fury cast, along with some new footage from the upcoming show. While we didn’t get all of the Rangers yet, we did get the Red, Blue, and Pink Ranger reveals and them on video for their introductions.

Russell Curry will be playing Zato, the Dino Fury Red Ranger, while Kai Moya will be playing Ali, the Dino Fury Blue Ranger. Hunter Dano will be playing Amelia, the Pink Ranger. Hopefully it won’t be long before we get the rest of the cast, but this was a pretty cool way to end the panel.

The footage revealed also gave us a look at the new morphers, a few battle sequences, and the newest Zords, and we can’t wait to see more.

The official synopsis for Dino Fury can be found below.

“When an army of powerful alien beings is unleashed on Earth threatening life as we know it, a brand-new team of Power Rangers, fueled by the pre-historic power of the dinosaurs, are recruited to deal with the threat! ⚡🦖 POWER RANGERS DINO FURY coming in 2021 to @Nickelodeon”

You can check out the official Power Rangers Entertainment Panel description below.

Panelists: Andre Meadows (@BlackNerd), Power Rangers Beast Morphers Cast

Unleash the Beasts! The cast of Power Rangers Beast Morphers will be reuniting live at PulseCon sharing behind the scenes stories from the set and talking about what life has been like being a Power Ranger! The panel, moderated by Andre Meadows (@BlackNerd), will feature never before seen footage and a live Q&A. If that’s not enough, we’ll be making a historic announcement….or should we say PREHISTORIC! Ranger Nation, if this panel could be summed up in one word, it would be MORPHINOMINAL!

