Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 Trailer Reveals Release Date and Lord Zedd Return

Power Rangers fans have been waiting for more details on the second half of Power Rangers Dino Fury season 2 and when it would release on Netflix, and now we finally have our answer! Today Hasbro and eOne announced that the second half of Power Rangers Dino Fury, the 29th entry in the long-running franchise, will hit Netflix in the United States on September 29th. Dino Fury will close out with 11 22-minute episodes, and we also got a brand new trailer for Dino Fury’s next chapter, which includes the return of Lord Zedd! You can watch the full trailer in the video above.

Dino Fury’s new trailer and release date is all part of Hasbro’s Power Week celebration, which runs from August 22nd to the 28th, and there should be some exciting revelations in store. As for Dino Fury, the series stars Russell Curry, Hunter Deno, Jordon Fite, Kai Moya, Chance Perez and Tessa Rao and Simon Bennett serves as showrunner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are so excited for fans to experience the final climactic episodes of season two, where all storylines and threads pay off,” said Simon Bennett. “We’ve packed in twists and turns, as well moments of heart between these amazing Power Rangers, and it is been so rewarding to see these characters grow over the last two years.”

You can find the official description for season 2 below.

“In Season 2, with the seeming defeat of the villainous Void Knight, Pine Ridge has enjoyed a period of relative calm. The Rangers have thrown themselves into their civilian lives while Zayto and Aiyon use the technology of Dinohenge to search for their home planet of Rafkon. That’s all about to change. With villains new and old gathering against them, the adventure of the Dino Fury Power Rangers is only beginning.”

Are you excited for Power Rangers Dino Fury’s new episodes? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!