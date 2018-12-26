Power Rangers: Disney Princesses Become Rangers In Awesome Sentai Redesigns

The question of how you make Disney Princesses even cooler has to be turning them into Power Rangers, and that’s just what artist Jamie Noguchi has done with these Sentai themed redesigns.

Noguchi recently started a series of Sentai Princess Rangers redesigns, and the results are simply delightful. So far the roster includes iconic Disney Princesses like Mulan, Tiana, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Moana, and more, including the most recent addition in Frozen’s Anna. Each Princess has their theme based on an animal (which is typically one of importance from their film) and has the required brightly colored costume that Sentai is known for.

In Anna’s case, she is the Purple Sandwich Reindeer Ranger, and seriously, who doesn’t love Reindeer and sandwiches? You’re right, no one because Reindeer and sandwiches are amazing. Also, that might be the coolest Ranger helmet ever. You can check out the image below.

“Regal Sentai Princess Rangers! Here’s Anna rocking out as the Purple Sandwich Reindeer Ranger! I chose purple because of her coat thing that she wears in the movie. Also because I like purple.”

Other Rangers include Moana, who is the Shark Ranger and features and features a slick looking orange, yellow, and black suit. Merida (of Brave fame) is the Forest Green Bear Ranger, and her trademark red hair just makes this design pop.

Pocahontas is the Yellow Raccoon Ranger, but there’s also a blue palette swap if you want something different. You can have a Princess Ranger team without Jasmine (Aladdin), and she becomes the Blue Tiger Ranger. Tiana (Princess and The Frog) becomes the Green Froggy Ranger, while Mulan might have the coolest design as the Dragon Ranger with her Mushu inspired helmet and color scheme.

You can check out more of Jamie Noguchi’s work on Twitter, ArtStation, and Instagram.

Here’s the full list of current Rangers.

Mulan – Dragon Ranger

Tiana – Green Froggy Ranger

Jasmine – Blue Tiger Ranger

Pocahontas – Yellow/Blue Raccoon Ranger

Merida – Forest Green Bear Ranger

Moana – Shark Ranger

Rapunzel – Pink Chameleon Ranger

Snow White – Blue Bird Ranger

Aurora – Pink Bird Ranger

Cinderella – Blue Mouse Ranger

Anna – Purple Sandwich Reindeer Ranger

This is quite an impressive list, though there are a few other characters we would love to see. Some of our hopeful redesigns include Elsa (Frozen), Belle (Beauty and the Beast) Vanellope (Wreck it Ralph), and Ariel (The Little Mermaid).

Who do you want to see next? Let us know in the comments!