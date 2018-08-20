Power Rangers’ Lord Drakkon Gets A Previews Exclusive Funko POP

The big bad of Power Rangers Shattered Grid Lord Drakkon is finally getting his own POP thanks to Funko, Previews, BOOM! Studios, and Diamond.

Drakkon will be exclusive to Previews and limited to 30,000 units. While limited that also means a lot of Ranger fans will actually have a chance to get one, and it will retail for $11.99 when it hits in January of 2019. The Drakkon POP is sporting his original costume design and weapon in hand, and that helmet looks amazing in Funko POP form. UPDATE: The figure is available to pre-order here.

You can check out the new Drakkon POP in the image below.

“We’re excited about this Lord Drakkon Funko POP! and we think fans will be too because he’s such a captivating, yet twisted character. Right now, there isn’t much Lord Drakkon merchandise available and this will give fans a chance to get their hands on an exclusive collectible associated with the Power Rangers‘ Shattered Grid storyline, one of the biggest comic book events of this summer,” said Erique Watson, Diamond PREVIEWS Brand Manager for Toys.

You can pre-order the exclusive Lord Drakkon Funko POP now at your local comic book shop using item code JUN188596, and if you need to find a comic shop near you can find one on www.comicshoplocator.com.

You can find out more about Power Morphicon from the official release below.

“The Power Morphicon Convention is celebrating its SIXTH show, the expo’s first at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The show is run by veteran convention artist and vendor Scott Zillner who annually puts on nearly a dozen shows in the Los Angeles and Sacramento areas including Japan World Heroes, a convention celebrating Japanese and Sentai related popular culture. Power Morphicon Convention has been held every other year since 2007, and Scott Zillner has been in control of the show since its second run in 2010. Since then, Power Morphicon Convention has been held consistently on even-numbered years.”

As for Drakkon, the character is attempting to break the Morphin Grid in the latest issue of Shattered Grid, and he just might succeed.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #30 is written by Kyle Higgins and is drawn by Daniele Nicuolo and Walter Baiamonte with a cover by Jamal Campbell. The official description is included below.

“This is it. The team-up between every Ranger left standing against the unrivaled power of Drakkon, while a covert team led by Grace embarks on what might be their last mission ever.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #30 is in stores now, and you can check out our full review here.

Will you be picking up the Lord Drakkon POP? Let us know in the comments!