Fan Art Friday: The Power Rangers Are Brought To Adorable Life By Dakota Kid Studios

It’s time for us to take a look at some of the best art from around the fan community, and this week it’s all about the Power Rangers art of Dakota Kid Studios and Lamont Hunt.

As you can see in the image below and the next few slides, Dakota Kid Studios has a way of recreating your favorite characters from the Power Rangers franchise in delightful ways. Using a variety of canvases, which include sheet music, vintage paper, metal, and more, he brings Rangers from all across the timeline to adorable life using Copic markers, and the results speak for themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Rangers here are shown atop their fierce and powerful Zords, though in this case the Zords also double as rocking seats in a Mighty Morphin playground. The expressions are hilariously animated, and each Ranger is also wielding their trademark weapon.

So far Dakota Kid has tackled several eras of the show, including the Red, Yellow, Pink, Blue, Black, Green, and White Rangers of the Mighty Morphin era. You can also see several of the Ninjetti versions of the Rangers, featuring Rocky, Aisha, Billy, and Tommy (that Falconzord is so sweet). Rita Repulsa is also featured here, with a Putty and a Pudgy Pig on the ground beneath her.

You can also see a few of the Dino Charge set, including Koda and Kendall, and you can see even more of the Ranger pieces if you catch Dakota Kid at a convention. You can check out some of our favorite pieces on the following slides, and for more of his work you can check out his official website, Facebook, and Instagram, where he frequently posts new sketches and commisions. He also creates art based on Star Wars, DC Comics, Marvel, Pokemon, and more, so make sure to check it out!

Which Rangers do you want to see him do next? Let us know in the comments!

Mighty Morphin

Ninjetti And Some Dino Charge

Tigerzord Power