Power Rangers Fan Art Reveals An Army Of Evil Tommy Rangers

The Power Rangers already have one evil Tommy to deal with, but what if they hey had five more?

That’s the idea behind this new artwork from lenticularartguy, who created one scary scenario for the Rangers. The artwork features Lord Drakkon sitting on his throne surrounded by every version of Tommy introduced thus far. That means the Green Ranger, White Ranger, Black Dino Ranger, Red Zeo Ranger, and Red Turbo Ranger are all on the side of evil now, and that is frightening.

That even goes for the other villains in the Ranger universe, as Rita Repulsa, Goldar, and Lord Zedd can be seen bowing before Drakkon’s force.

Oh, and did we mention that Lord Drakkon’s throne is made up of Ranger helmets? Yep, and by the daggers stuck inside of them, we’re pretty sure they are no longer among the living. The two that are more visible are the Red Mystic Ranger (Nick Russell) and the Red Dino Ranger (Conner McKnight). There’s another one visible below them, but it’s hard to make out who it belongs to.

You can check out the amazing print above.

“Limited Edition print. Only 50 copies. #jdfffn #powerrangers #mmpr”

There’s also a version available all in black and white that features Lord Drakkon in civilian clothes, and both can be found on the official Instagram page, which even happen to have the official JDF seal of approval.

As for Shattered Grid, that storyline official launched in Power Rangers #25 and continues in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo with a cover by Jamal Campbell. The official description is included below.

“After the shocking events of the last issue, Lord Drakkon’s victory seems assured-unless the Rangers can find a way to team up with another team of Power Rangers they’ve never met before!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 will hit comic stores on April 18.