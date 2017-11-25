Power Rangers Fans Are Really Annoyed With The Legacy Zeo Gold Ranger Figure

The Legacy Zeo Gold Ranger figure is hitting stores, and it turns out fans are less than enthused about how it turned out.

One of Bandai America’s newest additions to the line is the popular Gold Ranger from Power Rangers Zeo. Fans were ecstatic to get their hands on it when it was shown off earlier this year, as the prototype paint application looked stellar. When fans started picking it up on store shelves though, things fell apart rather quickly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s because the figure that showed up in stores features a visible difference in color. From the Gold Ranger’s moniker, you can assume he has gold in his costume, but the physical figure has a much darker shade to his armor, resulting in not so much a Gold Ranger but more like a Mustard Ranger.

The line is aimed at collectors and carries a $19.99 price tag, so obviously, fans weren’t very happy about this change. Granted, prototypes are exactly that, prototypes, and things often change from the design phase to the factory. Still, when the color is in the Ranger’s name, it is a bit odd that they don’t actually mirror that.

It’s unclear why the change occurred. It could be simply a matter of cost, as premium colors probably cost more than other colors or some such. It could just be a misguided design choice, but that is sort of out the window being that they showed off an actual gold version of the figure in videos and on convention show floors previously.

This isn’t the first time Bandai has received pushback from fans on a gold paint application. It happened previously with their Power Rangers Samurai Gold Ranger, but they made changes to that figure later on. It’s unknown if they will follow the same path with this figure.

Regardless, many are making their voices heard on social media, and here are some of the standout reactions to the Legacy Zeo Gold Ranger figure so far!

We have reached out to Bandai America for comment.

Matt Stark

Matt Stark offers up the perfect comparison, showing how different the two versions look.

Okay, @BandaiAmerica what gives!? This is NOT the Gold Ranger I wanted… pic.twitter.com/ZWYW2W2oFM — Matt Stark (@spideymatt93) November 17, 2017

Rangerboard

Some are simply trying to find solutions to the issue. That includes Rangerboard, who has a whole thread on how to give it a more accurate paint job.

Did you pick up the Legacy Zeo Gold Ranger figure? RB member Mike909 did and it’s getting a new paint job! Have you tried it too? https://t.co/WwgVCP30I7 #PowerRangers pic.twitter.com/6n5hAVlKvJ — RangerBoard.com (@RangerBoard) November 25, 2017

Harley Jackson

Remember that Power Rangers Samurai figure? Harley Jackson does, and you can see it in the tweet below.

This whole Legacy Gold Zeo debacle reminds me of when the original Gold Samurai Ranger was released back in 2011 and how awful it looked. Bandai corrected it shortly after without prompt, let’s see if the same is done for Gold Zeo (I doubt it nowadays) https://t.co/pDKOpFdw96 pic.twitter.com/aEKyA9jbZ8 — Harley Jackson (@ShiraiKimiaki) November 16, 2017

Eva Friedman

Reviews of the figure haven’t been favorable,including this comparison to the Golden Arches.

Niche rant:

The Legacy Gold Zeo Ranger figure looks like a McDonald’s happy meal toy and I am upset — Eva Friedman (@Eva_Friedman) November 17, 2017

EZ Peterson

Others are debating on whether they should go ahead and buy it or wait for a replacement to come along.

Do I go searching for the Legacy Gold Zeo Ranger figure now or wait til the inevitable metallic repaint when BoA tries to siphon more money out of me/correct their blunder? — EZ Peterson (@TheEZRider) November 17, 2017

Eric Dewey

This might be one of the best reactions yet.

From my non collector friend @EricJDewey re: Legacy Zeo “Gold” ranger. https://t.co/htnH5By6ZX — Eric V. Berry ??⚡️ (@trekkieb47) November 17, 2017

AJ

Other figures in the current Legacy wave seem to be just fine, but that makes the Zeo Gold Ranger stick out even more.

What did Bandai do to the Gold Zeo Ranger Legacy figure?! He looks like the Cheese Ranger! pic.twitter.com/sMlf0OSFEt — AJ ♿ (@ONLYUSEmeFEET) November 16, 2017

Ranger Command Power Hour

It takes a lot to upset RedBot, but they managed to do that as well.

Trust me RedBot, we are just as shocked about the quality of the Legacy Zeo “Gold” Ranger. pic.twitter.com/6oq1iummew — Ranger Command Power Hour ⚡️? (@RangerCommandPH) November 16, 2017

Julian Do

Okay, scratch that, this might just be the best reaction to the figure. Ninja Steel sums it up perfectly.

The PR fandom about the current Legacy Zeo Gold Ranger in a nutshell: pic.twitter.com/RmdX6Kd5Mo — Julian Do (@Martian_Ranger) November 16, 2017

Episode of Tay

The issue is also odd since another Ranger in the Legacy line actually has gold.

The funniest part about this whole legacy gold ranger figure issue coloring is zeo ranger 4 actually has gold paint on him ??‍♂️ — Episode of Tay (@tavion_jackson) November 16, 2017

Chu-Hai Senpai

It would be bad enough if the figure always looked this way, but that prototype made things even worse.