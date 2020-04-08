Power Rangers: Fans Are Having a Hard Time Choosing the Top Three Teams

When a franchise has run for over 26 seasons, it can be difficult to narrow down your favorites, but it can also be incredibly fun and ripe for spirited debate. Netflix started a debate of its own when it asked fans to pick their favorite Power Rangers season from 9 choices, which included Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers Wild Force, Power Rangers Operation Overdrive, Power Rangers Dino Thunder, Power Rangers Turbo, Power Rangers Ninja Storm, Power Rangers In Space, Power Rangers Jungle Fury, and Power Rangers Mystic Force. Many of those seasons are quite different from each other, and while some faves like S.P.D., RPM, and Dino Charge aren’t included, there is still a lot to love in the selection. Fans are weighing in, and you might be surprised which season shows up more than others. We’ve collected some of the reactions starting on the next slide, and you can check out the original post below.

NX posted an image of all 9 seasons with the caption “It’s Saturday morning, you’ve got your jammies on, cereal is in the bowl, and the remote is in your hand. Pick three!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For me, this was pretty easy, as my favorite seasons of the show were included in the list, and you can see my picks below.

If I have to just choose three, here are my picks.

1. In Space (I know, you’re shocked lol)

2. Mighty Morphin (defined parts of my childhood, what can I say)

3. Mystic Force (I will ride for Mystic Force everyday son!) Yo @Valdezology, what say you? https://t.co/hRAxxd89TM — KnightofOA (@MattAguilarCB) April 8, 2020

“If I have to just choose three, here are my picks.

1. In Space (I know, you’re shocked lol)

2. Mighty Morphin (defined parts of my childhood, what can I say)

3. Mystic Force (I will ride for Mystic Force everyday son!)Yo @Valdezology, what say you?”

ComicBook.com’s Jim Viscardi weighted in to, though he cheated because Lightspeed Rescue isn’t on the list.

“MMPR – Turbo – Lightspeed Rescue”

MMPR – Turbo – Lightspeed Rescue https://t.co/tjxawr5mQ8 — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) April 8, 2020

The official Power Rangers account got in on the action as well, saying “MMPR, in space, jungle fury don’t @ us”

MMPR, in space, jungle fury don’t @ us — POWER⚡RANGERS (@PowerRangers) April 8, 2020

This list also doesn’t include the newest season of Power Rangers, Beast Morphers, though if you haven’t seen it yet you can catch the complete first season on Netflix now.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“In season 2 of POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS, Evox returns and he’s more powerful than ever! The Power Rangers will gain access to all new power upgrades, powerful new weapons, and epic new Megazords in order to protect the Morphin Grid and save the world!”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

Alright, hit the next slide to see what fans are saying about their favorite 3 teams, and let us know what yours are either in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!

Love For Ninjas

Selecting 3 choices might not sound hard, but the competition is fierce. As for @marithekid00, the Disney era of Power Rangers wins out in the end.

Dino Thunder ,Ninja Storm,and Mystic Force https://t.co/L61IP02Rbh — Shomari 🇻🇮♌️ (@marithekid00) April 8, 2020

“Dino Thunder ,Ninja Storm,and Mystic Force”

Breaking The Rules

There are definitely some similarities in this next pick from @KenHartWriter, who picks Dino Thunder and Ninja Storm as well, though goes with the original Mighty Morphin for the third and final pick.

MMPR (for establishing the rules), Ninja Storm (which broke all the rules!), and Dino Thunder (for a kick-ass theme & a kick-ass @emmaklahana). #PowerRangers https://t.co/RnmDsbg5av — Ken Hart (@KenHartWriter) April 8, 2020

“MMPR (for establishing the rules), Ninja Storm (which broke all the rules!), and Dino Thunder (for a kick-ass theme & a kick-ass

@emmaklahana

). #PowerRangers”

The Fury

We’re starting to see a theme emerge with Ninja Storm and Dino Thunder, though the third pick seems to rotate, and for @sthatsaniphone it is Jungle Fury.

I’m Ninja Storm, Dino Thunder, and Jungle Fury 🤷‍♀️😂 — Chang (@sthatsaniphone) April 8, 2020

“I’m Ninja Storm, Dino Thunder, and Jungle Fury Woman shruggingFace with tears of joy”

Hands Down

@TarzanNoZ shakes things up a little, going with Mighty Morphin, Wild Force, and getting a vote in for Turbo.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Wild Force, and Turbo. Hands down. https://t.co/qYsJOD4kNW — Aspiring Woodsy Himbo (@TarzanNoZ) April 8, 2020

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Wild Force, and Turbo. Hands down.”

All The Way

We also finally get some In Space love from @joshrockstark, who also picks the ever popular Ninja Storm and Wild Force.

Wild Force, Ninja Storm and In Space all the way!



I like Mighty Morphin but it’s not my fav. Honourable mention I guess. https://t.co/W1VzjEDJa2 — Josh Rockstark 📢 50 Platinum 🏆 📢 (@joshrockstark) April 8, 2020

“Wild Force, Ninja Storm and In Space all the way!

I like Mighty Morphin but it’s not my fav. Honourable mention I guess.”

2 out of 3

We also finally get some S.P.D. love from @Eric29655006

My top three PR seasons go to

1. Dino Thunder

2. S.P.D.

3. Ninja Storm pic.twitter.com/LIygI6Pv0g — Eric (@Eric29655006) April 8, 2020

“My top three PR seasons go to

1. Dino Thunder

2. S.P.D.

3. Ninja Storm”

Love of Space

Ninja Storm and Dino Thunder once again make the cut on @_ShadowRay22’s list, and In Space occupies the last spot.

In Space, Ninja Storm & Dino Thunder https://t.co/eSg9ubcNqK — ShadowRay22 🦉 (@_ShadowRay22) April 8, 2020

“In Space, Ninja Storm & Dino Thunder”

Mystic Power

Dang, we did not expect for Ninja Storm and Dino Thunder to kick Mighty Morphin’s rear so handily in this vote, but they really have, and @QueenLibra134’s list features Mystic Force as well!

“Ninja Storm, Dino Thunder, and Mystic Force #PowerRangers

@NXOnNetflix”

Dino Thunder!

ComicBook’s own Nick Valdez chimed in on the best seasons list, and we were actually pretty spot on for everything save one, where he went Dino Thunder instead of Mystic Force.

MMPR, Dino Thunder, and In Space! https://t.co/RiftFzXnWX — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) April 8, 2020

“MMPR, Dino Thunder, and In Space!”

One Missing

Now, while there is plenty to like in the 9 choices, there is one season that @mike_deuce1 was sad didn’t make the list, and that was S.P.D.

Dino Thunder, Mystic Force, and Wild Force (I wish SPD was on here 😭) https://t.co/TrIwZ9cvEb — Brosama Bin Laden (@mike_deuce1) April 8, 2020

“Dino Thunder, Mystic Force, and Wild Force (I wish SPD was on here Loudly crying face)”