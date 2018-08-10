Power Rangers Fans React to Movie Sequel News

It looks like Power Rangers fans could indeed be getting a sequel to the 2017 reboot, and the community is quite excited at the news.

Well, not everyone is ecstatic, and to be fair, we also don’t know if we’re getting a true sequel or a reboot, but Hasbro‘s latest comments on the matter definitely give credence to a sequel actually happening. We all have big questions, but for now, the community is just enjoying the latest dose of hope that a sequel will eventually happen.

The 2017 Power Rangers reboot was produced on a $100 million dollar budget and brought in over $85 million domestically at the box office. It added another $56 million overseas for a worldwide total of $142 million. It isn’t known what the advertising budget was for the film, but that return isn’t likely to be what Lionsgate or Saban was hoping for.

The film starred Dacre Montgomery (Jason/Red Ranger), Becky G (Trini/Yellow), RJ Cyler (Billy/Blue), Ludi Lin (Zack/Black Ranger), and Naomi Scott (Kimberly/Pink Ranger), as well as Bryan Cranston (Zordon), Elizabeth Banks (Rita Repulsa) and Bill Hader (Alpha 5). Since the film hit theaters the cast has all moved on to other projects, so even if it is a true sequel it might be difficult to get all of them in one place. That said, they likely signed multiple picture deals, so perhaps it is actually easier to do it this way in the long run for Hasbro.

For those who have forgotten, here’s the official synopsis for Power Rangers.

“Saban’s Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threats. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late,” the synopsis reads.

A Few Notes for Round 2

The Power Rangers movie news received a mostly positive reaction, but even those who want one have a few suggestions for the sequel.

“I’m glad that there’s going to be a sequel to the 2017 ‘Power Rangers’ movie. I enjoyed how character-driven and mature the writing was. The CGI concerning the suits, Zords, and lack of martial arts action are unfortunately where the movie was flawed,” one Twitter user wrote.

"Concerning the suits, take notes from 'Guyver: Dark Hero'. The Zords? The first Pacific Rim should have been the blueprint on implementing mechs in a realistic manner, and scenes involving martial arts should have been easy to tackle with a bit of training," another user added.

Time to Start Over

Other fans aren’t so thrilled, and just wish Hasbro would start over with something new.

2017’s Power Rangers Movie is getting a Sequel.



“2017’s Power Rangers Movie is getting a Sequel. just. let. it. d i e,” a user said.

A Shaky Start

While the movie franchise didn’t get off to a homerun of a start, there is still plenty of things it did right, and many are glad to see it possibly given another chance.

“Hasbro will work with a film studio to develop a new Power Rangers movie as a follow-up to the 2017 release.”



YES YES YES



“‘Hasbro will work with a film studio to develop a new Power Rangers movie as a follow-up to the 2017 release.’ YES YES YES Really liked the cast. Shaky start but always thought it could push on. Good news. #PowerRangersMovie,” a Twitter user wrote.

Cautiously Optimistic

While we know it is a follow-up to the last film, we don’t yet know if it really is a true sequel. Some fans are holding out hope for the latter, and if it happens, they will be ecstatic.

“If Hasbro really moves ahead with a sequel to that Power Rangers movie, I will be quite happy,” one tweet read.

So…There’s a Chance

Sometimes a GIF can say something much better than words, and one Twitter user called upon a classic Jim Carrey moment for help.

“Hasbro is developing a follow-up to the 2017 Power Rangers movie,” a Twitter user said.

Made a Fan Extremely Happy

Many fans had held out hope that the Power Rangers reboot would get a sequel, and that dream looks closer than ever to actually happening. It’s safe to say that a few fans have had their days made with the news.

“I am beyond happy. if anyone on twitter knows me I LOVE the 2017 Power Rangers movie A LOT and the fact we’re getting a sequel makes me so ecstatic. I always kept on hoping that they’d do this and @Hasbro well….you’ve made on man extremely happy thank you SO MUCH,” one tweet read.

Hopes for the Cast

While there is now the possibility of a sequel, it is unknown if the original cast would all be back for it. If it isn’t a reboot, then fans are hopeful at least some of the cast can return.

“Hearing there’s gonna be a sequel to the Power Rangers (2017) movie and hoping that @iambeckyg @NaomiScott @dacremontgomery @rj_cyler and @ludi_lin are back for it, and that they take a chance on Tommy Oliver being a girl pls God make it happen ?❤️” another added.

An Ambiguous Statement

The phrase “follow-up” is a little vague, and it could mean a true sequel or just another Power Rangers film in general.

“Hasbro will work with a film studio to develop a new Power Rangers movie as a follow-up to the 2017 release. – Such an AMBIGUOUS statement. Are they developing the film, and it will just follow the 2017 release? Or are they specifically looking to make it a sequel?” one user wrote.

“As I thought about this after I heard it, it actually DID start to make sense. Assuming Lionsgate/Saban/WHOMEVER signed the actors to 3-picture deals, it might be cheaper to just make the sequels instead of starting from scratch,” another added.

A Change to Marketing

While the movie went over well with the majority of people who saw it, most everyone can agree the marketing left a little to be desired, and hopefully, Hasbro can change that for the next movie in the franchise.

“One thing I hope the new studio changes with the new Power Rangers movie is the marketing. I loved the first movie but the marketing was horrible, you barely saw anything for the promotion,” one tweet pointed out.

Modernized Power Rangers

While many say the rebooted Power Rangers film wasn’t perfect, most will agree that the characters themselves were a joy, and several fans can’t wait to see them in action once more.

“News that the 2017 Power Rangers movie has a sequel in the works just made my day. Yes it wasn’t perfect but they modernized PR with many smart and bold choices – and with a great group of actors. I dearly want them to build on that and see the future they were setting up…” one user hoped.