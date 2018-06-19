Power Rangers Fans React To The New Mighty Morphin Team

It’s a new era for Power Rangers staring in Mighty Morphin #31, and fans can’t get enough of this amazing new team.

The new Power Rangers team will consist of Ranger Slayer (Go Go Power Rangers), Magna Defender (Lost Galaxy), Tanya Sloan (Yellow Zeo), Cameron Watanabe (Ninja Storm), the Dark Ranger (Talon/Dino Charge), and Andros (In Space). That’s a pretty epic team, and while they wouldn’t go into specifics as far as why they picked them, Shattered Grid’s finale will present compelling reasons.

Thus far the two Mighty Morphin books have focused on the original team, and in Go Go’s case, the original five (sans Tommy). While Go Go Power Rangers will continue to tell their story, Mighty Morphin will feature some fan favorites from all over the franchise, and longtime fans are ecstatic to see heroes from other seasons.

The team will also feature two of the new recruits to the franchise in Ranger Slayer and the Dark Ranger. Ranger Slayer made her debut in Go Go Power Rangers’ crossover with Shattered Grid, while the Dark Ranger has not yet been introduced. He will likely surface soon as Shattered Grid comes to a close, and looks to be a big part of the next arc Beyond The Grid.

The why and how of this team coming together are still unknown, but we do know they are taking on an ancient evil that surfaces in the next arc. Could that end up being Dark Specter, Lokar, or another evil force from Power Rangers lore? Who knows, but no one ever thought that Talon would make the jump to comics, so really anything is possible.

The future looks bright for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and we can’t wait to see this team in action. You can read more about the new group right here, and simply hit the next slide to see how fans are reacting!

@GoodraAkio

Many fans are excited about the new team, especially longtime fans who haven’t had a chance to see their favorite characters in the comics. They are just hoping that others will give these characters a shot.

@DaRealKal

While it’s been great having two Mighty Morphin books, it is great to see some other favorites making their way into the mix, and fans couldn’t be happier about seeing the new blood.

@Jwhitbrook

There’s a lot to process in that first team image from Power Rangers #31, so you really couldn’t be blamed for focusing on just one part of it. For James Whitbrook, that was Deathryuger.

@NewTSage

This team is a Power Rangers All-Star squad if there ever was one, and fans can’t wait to see them in action, nonetheless learn why they come together in the first place.

@tokumuffin

While Mighty Morphin might be the most popular Power Rangers team, this new team could be compared to Power Rangers’ version of the Avengers.

@DeltaPrime350

Lots of fans have been waiting to see a team like this come together in the comics. If you think about it, we all freaked out when Jen Scotts came aboard on Shattered Grid, and now we’re getting a whole new team of fan-favorite Rangers.

@primegundam

Some have been holding out hope for this type of team for a long time, and now that it is finally coming, well, an Antonio Banderas GIF should sum up the feelings perfectly.

@shadowpiper

One of the biggest fans of Power Rangers actually works behind the scenes, and that happens to be Director of Global Consumer Products for Power Rangers and Saban Brands Jason Bischoff, who couldn’t be more thrilled about Talon finally getting a spot in Power Rangers lore.

@PPodOnTheMedia

One part of the new team that has everyone talking is “Deathryuger”, a Ranger that never made it over to Power Rangers from Super Sentai (though at one point it seemed like he was going to). Now fans get to see it finally come to pass as the Dark Ranger.

@Zeored93

While there are some other discussions out there causing a bit of a divide between fans, #Zeored93 just wants everyone to focus on the amazing things right in front of us.

