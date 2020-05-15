Power Rangers Fans Are Not So Hot on Dino Fury

The new season of Power Rangers has been officially unveiled, and it appears that the Sentai season known as Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger will be adapted into Power Rangers Dino Fury. Now, we previously knew that Ryusoulger was going to be the next season adapted, but we did not know the name or have the logo for it. With Dino Fury being announced, it didn’t take long for reactions from Power Rangers Nation to fly in, and while there’s enough hype for the season to get it trending on Twitter, the reactions to the actual name and theme aren’t nearly as positive as Hasbro most likely would’ve hoped. We’ve collected a sampling of the general reactions on social media, and while there are some positive reactions to be sure, for the most part, there seems to be either frustration at another Dinosaur themed season or issues with the name itself.

The main issues with the name are actually not really anything to do with Dino Fury itself. Rather, they are about the comparisons being made to a name that was making the rounds previously, Dino Knights. Now, it’s important to note that at no time was Dino Knights actually confirmed or even talked about by Hasbro, so this is purely a fan thing. That said, it did develop a following, and many assumed it would be the name, so to have that not be the case is ruffling some feathers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the theme aspect, I’m not exactly sure why there is so much frustration now and not back when this was initially revealed. Maybe it’s the fact that Dino is now in the name, so more mainstream attention is being pushed towards it. In any case, I made my peace with that whole thing back then, though as I’ve said before, I was originally hoping for a space or cosmic theme, ala Uchu Sentai Kyuranger.

As for where I stand on Dino Fury, I actually like it a lot, and the logo is undeniably slick as well. Dino Fury is honestly a cooler sounding name than Dino Knights, at least to me, and as for the Dinosaur theme, while I would’ve loved a space theme, I totally get why Hasbro went Dinosaur.

This is really the first season where they have complete control of a season, and if you’re going to start on solid footing, then Dinosaur is the proven entity to go with. Plus, it’s a great way to test the market and see if it brings fans in, both regarding toylines and television, especially if you’re planning on going Mighty Morphin for the movie.

So, let me know what you think of the name and season in the comments, and as always you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers, and hit the next slide to see what others are saying!

Did We Need Another

CB’s own Jim Viscardi joins several fans in not being so hyped about another Dinosaur themed series.

Look, I LOVE Power Rangers. LOVE them. But do we need another dinosaur themed season? I know its not for me, but theres a bunch of other options they could have picked for the next season. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) May 15, 2020

“Look, I LOVE Power Rangers. LOVE them. But do we need another dinosaur themed season? I know its not for me, but theres a bunch of other options they could have picked for the next season.”

Inspired

There’s been a lukewarm feeling towards the name, but not everyone feels that way, and some are all-in!

“Looks familiar? love it, cant wait for #PowerRangers #DinoFury”

Generic

Now, that doesn’t mean everyone was on board with the name, and the previous one going around was preferred in some cases.

I really wish they went With DinoKnights. DinoFury sounds so generic https://t.co/a46IuelMuc — WILDER (@StudioWilder) May 15, 2020

“I really wish they went With DinoKnights. DinoFury sounds so generic”

Cold

Others still aren’t keen on the fact that Hasbro went with another Dinosaur theme for the new season, and the title and logo didn’t do anything to sway them.

Ok, gut reaction, I’m still extremely disappointed that @Hasbro chickened out & just went for yet another dinosaur themed @PowerRangers series; the new title, #DinoFury, is so far kinda leaving me cold!



Very lazy, Hasbro! Very lazy indeed! 😒 pic.twitter.com/8kOmTGuKqF — Captain Steph Sermon ~ #NostalgiaBrit 🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧 (@StephanieSermon) May 15, 2020

“Ok, gut reaction, I’m still extremely disappointed that @Hasbro chickened out & just went for yet another dinosaur themed @PowerRangers

series; the new title, #DinoFury, is so far kinda leaving me cold! Very lazy, Hasbro! Very lazy indeed! Unamused face”

A Combo

One fan doesn’t get the hate, mostly because it is the results of combining two fan fave seasons, and you know, that’s a good point.

They combined the two best power rangers and created Dino Fury why is everybody so mad pic.twitter.com/BLvuok4MGO — REN (@hurricaneyeezy) May 15, 2020

“They combined the two best power rangers and created Dino Fury why is everybody so mad”

Was It That Hard?

There is a lot of love for the Dino Knights name it seems, and for those fans Dino Fury just doesn’t hold up.

…..really??? Dino Fury???? Was Dino Knights really that hard???? https://t.co/LjlbMlv9sN — Taigataro 太賀太郎 Moth Stan Account (@geisha_official) May 15, 2020

“…..really??? Dino Fury???? Was Dino Knights really that hard????”

Preferred

Dino Knights continues to come up a lot in reactions to the new season, and in some cases is considered too close to Jungle Fury.

We already have Jungle fury, I would have preferred Dino Knights honestly — Grey Silver (@GreySilver_) May 15, 2020

“We already have Jungle fury, I would have preferred Dino Knights honestly “

Hyped

The Dino Fury name did win over a few people though, who are actually now hyped for the next season.

Wasn’t really hyped for it before but now with the name Dino Fury revealed, I’m actually here for this new season. https://t.co/QHB79DsxCb — Zander Odyssey (@OdysseyZander) May 15, 2020

“Wasn’t really hyped for it before but now with the name Dino Fury revealed, I’m actually here for this new season.”

Witholding Judgement

While some fans aren’t thrilled with the name, they are willing to withhold judgement until they see it in action.

Dino Fury… sad, wanted Dino Knights. Probably gonna miss the whole Knight Asthetic like Super Mega did Pirates.

On the other hand, I havent seen anything other than name and release date announced. So I will hold Judgement until then. — PandaBrady VA (@panda_brady) May 15, 2020

“Dino Fury… sad, wanted Dino Knights. Probably gonna miss the whole Knight Asthetic like Super Mega did Pirates.

On the other hand, I havent seen anything other than name and release date announced. So I will hold Judgement until then.”