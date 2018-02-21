Power Rangers Fans React To Super Ninja Steel Tough Love Episode

The Internet had plenty of thoughts on today’s episode of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, and we’ve collected some of the best ones.

Today’s episode was titled Tough Love, and there is definitely some of that in the reactions. Still, there are also plenty of positive words towards the characters and cast of the show in the list as well.

Before we get to those though, a bit about the episode. Tough Love was a Levi Weston/Gold Ranger focused episode that featured him going to the side of evil. Granted, it was a spell from Madame Odius that turned him evil, but that didn’t stop him from almost taking out half of the Rangers.

Odius managed to turn him thanks to the help of her newest creation Spyclops, a monster that had the ability to assume a human form. While human her name was Jess, and she managed to hook Levi by playing one of his songs.

Spyclops was played by Becky McEwan (as it’s human form, “Jess”) and voiced by Teuila Blakely in #PowerRangers #SuperNinjaSteel, “Tough Love” pic.twitter.com/YWtH5DHNMd — The Power Scoop 🔎 (@thepowerscoop) February 10, 2018

Thanks to The Power Scoop we know that Spyclops was played in human form by Becky McEwan, and the voice of Spyclops was provided by Teuila Blakely. You can see pictures of both actresses above.

There seems to be plenty to say about the season, even just 3 episodes in, but for now, let’s get to the best reactions from episode 3 Tough Love! Also, make sure to let me know what you thought of the episode by hitting me up at @MattMuellerCB!

Josh Thomas

Josh gave a round of applause to Jordi Webber, who got a big spotlight in this week’s episode. On a Side note, Victor and Monty might have broken reality…

Charlie

Some fans really liked the episode’s premise but felt it would’ve been better if it had time to breathe, especially the Evil Gold Ranger part. There are most likely others that agree with him.

Jessie Elias

While Jessie didn’t feel that this episode was as strong as last week’s, there was plenty of praise for Jordi’s take on an evil Ranger.

George Junior

George Junior had positive words to say about most of the cast, including the lovable goofballs Victor and Monty and their unfortunate fragrance debacle.

George Junior also brought up another great idea for the 25th Anniversary, one that plenty of fans could get behind.

DosmRider

Not everyone was thrilled with today’s episode, and DosmRider sees an issue with the show’s character development specifically.

Taino Sentai Borikenger

While some are coming around to Victor and Monty, others are not so fond of them, especially the fact that they seem to close out most episodes.

Chris Yellow of KO-35

While Chris Yellow of KO-35 had some other issues with the show this week, one of the primary issues had to do with the show’s choice of background music.

Strider Xanthos

It seems the resounding highlights of this episode have to do with Jordi’s work as the evil Gold Ranger, and many are hoping to see more character work like that in future episodes.

