Power Rangers: Fergie Wears Pink Ranger Costume For Halloween

Power Rangers costumes are always a big hit on Halloween, and the latest to don one is none other than music star Fergie and her son.

The singer and former Black Eyed Peas member took to Instagram to share her costume for Trick or Treating, which turned out to be her take on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers‘ Pink Ranger. The costume is itself is pretty spot-on, with the familiar pink and white suit, gloves, and skirt. Fergie changed it up a bit though, opting for a pink and black mask and a wig instead of the trademark helmet, and wearing some of her own signature footwear for the actual boots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She also decided to accessorize with an angular Balenciaga bag, posing next to her son who also repped Power Rangers going as the Red Ninja Steel Ranger, complete with sword in hand. The duo looked pretty cool, and you can check out the full photo and the caption below.

“my pink power ranger likes shopping with her angular balenciaga bag and @fergiefootwear all leather booties 🛍🛍”

Power Rangers is still going strong after 25 years, recently making the move over to Hasbro after being purchased from Saban Brands. The current season of Power Rangers is Super Ninja Steel, which ends later this year. That will pave the way for the first entry in the Hasbro era Power Rangers Beast Morphers, which hits in 2019.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers will be adapted from the series Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, which is the 36th season of Super Sentai. The latest seasons of Power Rangers, Ninja Steel andSuper Ninja Steel, were actually based on the 39th season Shuriken Sentai Ninninger. You can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

For more Power Rangers Beast Morphers coverage and all things Power Rangers, follow @MattMuellerCB on Twitter.

So, what do you think of Fergie’s custom Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Pink Ranger look? Let us know in the comments!