Power Rangers: First Details Revealed For Mighty Morphin’s White Ranger Storyline ‘Necessary Evil’

Earlier today we learned that BOOM! Studios will bring in the White Ranger when Ryan Parrott takes over Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and now we have even more details about the anticipated arc.

As we learned at Toy Fair, Go Go Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott will be teaming up with Shattered Grid artist Daniele Di Nicuolo on a new arc that deals with the fallout from Shattered Grid and brings in the White Ranger. Things kick off in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40, as the Rangers find themselves back in Angel Grove but with the White Ranger as their leader.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That leaves many questions, like what happened to Lord Drakkon, why the White Ranger’s here, and what comes next, and all will be answered in Power Rangers: Necessary Evil.

“I’m writing Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The reality of that statement hasn’t quite sunk in yet but I’m sure when it does, I’ll feel a mixture of exhilaration, disbelief and sheer panic,” said writer Ryan Parrott. “Working on the franchise for the last two years has been one of the most creatively rewarding experiences of my life, not only because of the incredibly talented people I get to collaborate with behind the scenes but also because of all the amazing fans I’ve encountered along the way. I’m not going to lie. Kyle Higgins set the bar unapologetically high with his work on the series so far, not to mention the biggest Power Ranger comic book event ever in Shattered Grid, but I’m looking forward to digging deep into these characters we all love and building off the stage that’s been set. May the power protect me.”

You can check out the cover above by Jamal Campbell, but the issue will also feature covers by Goni Montes and Kris Anka.

“If with Shattered Grid we went big, now we’re going deep, straight to the core of what means to be Power Rangers and, most of all, what consequences come from choices made for a greater good,” said artist Daniele Di Nicuolo. “I couldn’t be happier to reunite with BOOM! Studios and the Rangers again. I’m super excited to explore the fallout of the adventures that we started with Kyle and honored to face this new journey with a great writer like Ryan, my pal Walter Baiamonte and so much of the crew from Shattered Grid. It’s Morphin time again!”

Thing is this the White Ranger is just one mystery at the center of Absolute Power, as fans will finally get answers regarding Shattered Grid and what happened after that bright light.

“The first appearance of the White Ranger is only one of the big revelations in Necessary Evil, as we learn just what happened after the Mighty Morphin team disappeared after the events of Shattered Grid,” said Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Ryan and Daniele, along with our partners at Hasbro, have crafted a Power Rangers epic with surprises around every turn and an ending that changes everything!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40 hits comic stores on June 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!