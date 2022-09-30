Power Rangers Reveals First Look at Cosmic Fury and Original Ranger Suits

Hasbro had a lot of news to share during its first day of Pulse Con, which is still happening as we speak. Fans of Power Rangers got some welcome surprises too, as during their Power Rangers Brand panel Hasbro not only revealed new Lightning Collection figures and their ZAP Astro Megazord, but they also revealed the first look at Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, which will continue after the events of Dino Fury season 2’s finale and will feature the return of the Dino Fury cast. As for the first look, Hasbro revealed the Ranger suits for the Green and Gold Rangers, and these will be the first-ever original designs for the show in the franchise’s history. You can check them out below.

The suits will be inspired by the Dino Fury suits but will feature some upgrades and changes, and there will also be new Morphers and weapons to go alongside them. The evolution from Dino Fury can especially be seen in the helmets, which have been freshened up according to showrunner Simon Bennett.

Hopefully, we’ll get more looks at the rest of the Ranger suits soon, but in the meantime, you can find the new suits from Cosmic Fury in the post above. You can also find Bennett’s original announcement of Cosmic Fury from Hasbro’s special video for Power Rangers day below.

“Hi Ranger Nation, and happy Power Rangers day. My name is Simon Bennett and I’m the executive producer and showrunner of Power Rangers Dino Fury. Now Hasbro and I have some exciting news that I just can’t wait to share with you today, and the news is that I will be returning to Power Rangers season 30, which is viewable in 2023 and the name of the season is Power Rangers Cosmic Fury,” Bennett said. “Now as you can see the sets are going up here in the studio in New Zealand, and we have a little tease we wanted to share with you.”

“So the name and the logo may seem familiar to you, and that’s because I’m not the only returning thing to season 30. In fact, the entire Dino Fury Ranger cast will be coming back and they will be the Cosmic Fury team, and their adventures as they fight back guys will them out into space and across the galaxy,” Bennett said.

“Now, I know that you’re going to have lots of questions. There’ll be lots of speculation and everyone who wants to know a lot more about this new season. I’m afraid there’s not much I can say right now, but I promise you everything will be made clear very soon. What I can say is that on behalf of eOne and Hasbro and the production team here in New Zealand is, I just wanted to thank everyone for your commitment to the show over the years,” Bennett said. You know, your love for the brand is just a wonderful thing and is truly appreciated by everyone who works on the show. So everyone, have a fantastic National Power Rangers day.”

Season 2 of Dino Fury is available on Netflix now, and Cosmic Fury is slated to hit in 2023.