Former Power Rangers Star Reacts to Movie Reboot News

The Power Rangers fandom got a surprise earlier today when a report came out saying that Jonathan Entwistle could be in the director’s chair for the upcoming Hasbro reboot, and we even got a few details regarding the film’s premise, which evidently will involve time travel. Unfortunately, this is likely to feature a brand new cast, and while some are still upset about not having the 2017 cast back for another go-round, that film’s Black Ranger Ludi Lin is thrilled about the news.

Lin doesn’t seem to be harboring any hard feelings, and his response is all positive. Lin took to Twitter to share the news and add that he’s hoping Hasbro puts together just as diverse a team as his film did, something it earned rave reviews for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Amazing news! Another chance to embrace a DIVERSE TEAM of HEROES! I’m a fan! ⚡️,” Lin wrote on Twitter.

Amazing news! Another chance to embrace a DIVERSE TEAM of HEROES! I’m a fan! ⚡️ https://t.co/hdjFXaWIA5 — LudiLin (@ludi_lin) December 14, 2019

While it is a bummer that the cast of the 2017 film won’t be coming back (at least they aren’t likely to), it’s awesome to see Lin cheering the next group of Rangers on, and here’s hoping they can become just as beloved as his team did.

The cast of the 2017 film has since gone on to do other projects, both in TV and movies. RJ Cyler has been involved in several projects, including Scream and Black Lightning, while Dacre Montgomery has hit it big in Stranger Things.

Naomi Scott played Jasmine as part of Disney’s huge hit Aladdin and was also featured in Charlie’s Angels, while Lin played Murk in DC’s billion-dollar Aquaman and is poised to be featured in the upcoming Mortal Kombat film.

As for Becky G, she’s been lighting up the music scene with a slew of hit singles and her recent album Mala Santa and shows no signs of slowing down.

The 2017 Power Rangers reboot was produced on a $100 million dollar budget and brought in over $85 million domestically at the box office. It added another $56 million overseas for a worldwide total of $142 million. It isn’t known what the advertising budget was for the film.

Power Rangers starred Dacre Montgomery (Jason/Red Ranger), Becky G (Trini/Yellow), RJ Cyler (Billy/Blue), Ludi Lin (Zack/Black Ranger), and Naomi Scott (Kimberly/Pink Ranger), as well as Bryan Cranston (Zordon), Elizabeth Banks (Rita Repulsa) and Bill Hader (Alpha 5).

Are you excited for the Power Rangers reboot? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!