The Power Rangers Get Their Own Lingerie Line

The Power Rangers franchise has inspired plenty of costumes, fan art, and cosplay, but now it has also inspired a line of lingerie from Yandy.

Yandy has several other popular themed lines of lingerie based on franchises like Harry Potter and the Disney Princesses, and now they’ve created a new line based on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The new line is called the Morphin Babe line, and includes a selection for each of the original Rangers and the popular Green Ranger.

Each Morphin Babe selection features a different lace-centric design, with some being one piece and others two pieces, but all of them feature a very Power Rangers-inspired mask. The sizes on the line range from S to XL, and they retail for $34.95. You can check out each of the different Ranger suits below:

Here’s the official description for the Red Morphin Babe Squad Lingerie costume:

“Ready to transform into your sexiest version yet? Take command of the bedroom in this exclusive Red Morphin Babe Squad lingerie costume featuring a bra top with sheer, eyelash lace, underwire cups, strappy detailing, sheer white mesh panels, lace cap sleeves with a scalloped trim, a hook and eye back closure, a matching high waisted panty with strappy detailing, a cheeky cut back, and a matching eye mask with a black mesh panel.”

The Power Rangers-inspired lingerie comes right in time for Halloween, but we’re pretty sure you might want to wear these outfits in the house and not out. As for other additions to the line, we imagine if these are successful perhaps other notable icons from the franchise could get the lingerie treatment, but for now, there are plenty to choose from.

While this line does not come in 2XL or 3XL sizes, there are other options from Yandy that do, such as both the Harry Potter and Disney Princess lines. Hopefully, those larger sizes will also be added to the Power Rangers line in the future.

You can check out the entire collection right here on Yandy’s site.

As for Power Rangers, the current season is Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, with the 2019 season being Power Rangers Beast Morphers. The franchise was recently purchased by Hasbro from Saban, and Beast Morphers will be the first season under the new ownership, though some of the show was designed by Saban. The 2020 season will be the first completely under Hasbro.

