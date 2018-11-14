Power Rangers: Go Go #14 Commentary And Best Moments

It’s new comic book day for Power Rangers fans, and we’ve lined up our 10 favorite moments from Go Go Power Rangers #14 with commentary from writer Ryan Parrott!

Before we get started, there will be spoilers incoming for Go Go Power Rangers #14, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned. Cool? Cool.

Go Go Power Rangers #14 picks up the adventure on two fronts, one back at home base with Billy, Zack, and Kimberly and one in a mysterious world where Trini and Jason find themselves stranded. They chased Rita Repulsa through a portal, and while she knows where she is going here they definitely don’t.

At least they can still morph, but as we see that isn’t exactly working as expected either, with Jason now wearing the colors of the Yellow Ranger and Trini wearing the colors of the Red Ranger. That’s been one of the more anticipated parts of this storyline, and we continue to see that there is more to this change than just colors.

As is a Go Go tradition we also get a look into the character’s pasts, which this time puts Jason in the spotlight. As we see here, during his younger days Jason wasn’t the cool and collected leader we know now, and often struggled with anger, though luckily his entry into martial arts changed that for the better.

Throw in Rita’s quest for the Dragon Power Coin, Kimberly’s dating future, and some new abilities and you’ve got yourself quite an issue, so sit back, relax, and check out our favorite moments from the issue with some help from writer Ryan Parrott. We promise it will be worth it!

You Think You’re Broken

This week’s peek into the past puts the spotlight on Jason and specifically his struggles with anger and insecurity. That started to change when he discovered martial arts, despite the fact that it wasn’t his idea.

“In the first issue of Go Go, we showed that Jason was a bit of a bully at a young age and we’ve seen that his parents aren’t that emotionally available,” Parrott said. “So, to me, Jason had to have some sort of surrogate father figure in his life who cared how he was feeling… and helped guide him on a path to control. Mentors that believe in you — whether they’re teachers, counselors, neighbors, etc. — are so important at that age, and it shows why Jason has taken it upon himself to take on a similar role.”

The New Red

We also get to see just how much damage Trini can do as the Red Ranger, but you can also view this as Trini being just as deadly as before, just with a different Ranger color as a bonus.

“Trini has always been able to handle herself in a fight, but I wanted to see her really cut loose,” Parrott said. “What’s interesting to me though is — is Trini this strong because she’s currently the Red Ranger… OR… is being the Red Ranger simply the excuse she needs to be what she has always been?”

A Homing Beacon!

Trini has several great moments in this issue, but this was easily one of our favorites, as it’s hard not to smile as her sheer enthusiasm here.

“This beat is pure Eleonora,” Parrott said. “In the script, it was just a moment where Trini and Jason both realized they were finishing each other’s sentences (and hinted at their ability to hear each other’s thoughts later). But that panel of Trini’s unabated joy is fantastic. Eleonora’s really doing some fantastic work.”

Rita’s Past

The issue also provides another sliver of Rita’s past conquests and is a reminder at just how formidable a threat the Power Rangers are, as before them she pretty much rolled over everyone.

“In the second arc of Go Go, we used the flashbacks to introduce Rita’s minions and establish the long list of worlds she had conquered,” Parrott said. “So, when it came to getting Rita out of the Moon Palace, I started thinking — well, what happened to those places after she left? What is Rita’s process of domination? That question brought the character of Adriyel into focus. How does Rita deal with someone who doesn’t kowtow to her and is capable in her own right? Only time will tell…

A Persuasive Baboo

We start to see the fraying of Rita’s crew here as well, instigated by Baboo, and we love seeing the more devious side to this longtime character.

“I said at Power Morphincon that Baboo is my favorite character in this arc… and I think this issue starts to illustrate why,” Parrott said. “Obviously Rita suffers her minion’s flaws because they show loyalty, but at some point too much losing causes people to point fingers. Baboo isn’t saying anything the casual reader hasn’t already thought. And, while the cat’s away…”

Hip Hop Kido!

Few things are as beloved from the original series as Zack’s trademark fighting style, Hip Hop Kido, and Go Go continues to embrace those nostalgic aspects of the show when Zack takes over Jason’s Martial Arts class. In short, this sequence is priceless.

“I have a little checklist of stuff I remember from the show that I desperately want to include and — putting Jason on another planet gave me the chance to bring back a staple of the Zack Taylor legacy,” Parrott said. “Actually, Dafna added what I think is the best part — the stunned reaction of the karate class.”

Momma’s Got The Big Sword

One of the most delightful parts of the issue hits when Jason and Trini start to fight with each other’s weapons, causing Trini to utter a line we absolutely loved.

“As this issue has been about Jason and Trini adjusting to their new threads, I knew their weapons could be a metaphor — actually, I’m lying. This entire arc was just an excuse to have Trini say, “Momma’s got the big sword now”.

Ranger Thoughts

Trini and Jason also happen to discover that in addition to their new colors, they also have the ability to hear each other’s thoughts, and it definitely throws them for a bit. This only complicates things for two Rangers who seem to be having feelings for each other.

“Obviously the planet is having some effect on the Rangers and their Power Coins, adjusting and connecting them in… interesting ways,” Parrott said. “And what could be more interesting than having two teens with complicated feelings be able to hear each other’s unfiltered thoughts?”

Skimberly

Kimberly’s breakup with Matt is still taking a toll, but fans might be surprised at who she decides to go out on a date with as a result. We know we were, but there’s some interesting potential here.

“I did it for all those who ship “Skimberly” (Am I saying any of that correctly?) But seriously, working through heartbreak makes people make… interesting choices. And Kimberly is in an odd place,” Parrott said. “Plus, one of my goals in the series is to try and dig into all the characters a little… and it’s Skull’s turn at the plate.”

The Legend And The Temple

Rita’s quest leads us to an ancient temple raised in her honor, and it is so aptly titled the Temple of Repulsa (she does love self-branding). It’s impressive, but the big reveal lies inside.

“The idea for the Temple of Repulsa came out writing “Ten thousand years” over and over again in the flashbacks,” Parrott said. “When you think about how long ago Rita was on Breel — she would have had to have fallen into myth and legend by now. I mean, look at the way we portray Jesus and it’s only been two thousand years ago. If I had time, the idea of Rita Repulsa as the figurehead of a religion would be amazing. But next issue, you’ll see what secrets lie within…”