Power Rangers: Goldar Figure Coming Exclusively To GameStop

There was plenty to get excited about at Toy Fair this year, and Power Rangers fans got an extra surprise in the announcement of a new Goldar figure. The figure is up pre-order at GameStop right here, and he will be $22.99. He hits on October 25th, and he looks fantastic.

The new Goldar figure was announced towards the end of the Power Rangers segment of Hasbro‘s Toy Fair presentation, and it will be an exclusive figure to GameStop. The new figure will feature his trademark weapons as well as fully articulated wings (via Ranger Command), which is above and beyond what anyone expected (though to be fair we weren’t expecting a Goldar figure to begin with).

Here’s the official description.

“GOLDAR, the iconic villain and nemesis of the MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS crashes into the LIGHTNING COLLECTION with this premium figure from Hasbro. Inspired by Rita Repulsa’s legendary, golden-armored warrior, this GOLDAR figure is highly poseable and includes a sword accessory and battle FX accessories. Available exclusively at GameStop.”

What other villains do you want to see hit the Power Rangers Lightning Collection? Let us know in the comments and hit me up at @MattMuellerCB on Twitter for all your Power Rangers news!

