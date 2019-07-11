Original Green Ranger Reveals New Ranger Helmet From New Mystery Project

Bat in the Sun’s mystery project is closer than ever now, and now thanks to original Green Ranger Jason David Frank we have a first look at a brand new helmet that’s been designed for the mysterious Power Rangers-esque project. The helmet is in line with other Ranger helmet designs, featuring a large yellow visor with the rest of the helmet painted in silver and black. The top of the helmet looks to be based on a Dragon, with the large teeth jutting out over the visor and the eye outline allowing the visor to peek out from underneath. The scales at the top also suggest this, and you can check out the full helmet below.

Frank posted the teaser on Instagram and teased the helmet isn’t the only new element coming, as there will be a new suit too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The caption reads: “You’ve waited long enough… New project. New suit. New helmet. Trailer coming this Friday. @jasonfaunt @ciarahanna20 @chrysti_ane @yoshi_sudarso @aaronschoenke @batinthesun @jennarfrank @johnnyyongbosch track by @wheregiantsfallband”

A recent teaser image might have given us our first look at that new suit. It features a figure blurred out in the background with the number 2 behind it. You can kind of see the outline of a helmet that looks black and gold with a gold shield-like design, and there seems to be some white in towards the bottom of the image as well, and that certainly matches up with the helmet we are seeing now.

Is this just a turbocharged Ranger or some sort of mashup like Bat in the Sun introduced in their Power Rangers Legacy Wars: Street Fighter Showdown? We’ll have to wait and see, but the good news is we don’t have to wait much longer.

So far the cast includes Jason David Frank (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Dino Thunder), Johnny Yong Bosch (Mighty Morphin/Zeo/Turbo), Ciara Hanna (Megaforce/Super Megaforce), Jason Faunt (Time Force), Chrysti Ane (Ninja Steel/Super Ninja Steel), and Yoshi Sudarso (Dino Charge/Dino Super Charge).

Are you excited for Bat in the Sun’s new project? What do you hope to see? Let us know in the comments and as always you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!