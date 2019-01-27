Power Rangers: Epic Green Ranger Dragon Dagger Stand Features Lights and Sounds

Power Rangers fans who already have the Green Ranger Dragon Dagger definitely need a cool way to display it and Bulletproof Studios is offering 25 fans just that.

Bulletproof Studios is offering up a custom made display stand for the Legacy Dragon Dagger. The stand is made out of hard resin and features a Dragon Coin nestled in the grey rocks. Green moss can be seen within the rocks, and the Dagger sits at an angle to allow the Dagger to be shown off nicely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even better though is the fact that the inside of the stand lights up with a green LED light, giving the Green Ranger’s trademark weapon the perfect platform. If that weren’t enough though, the stand also features a speaker that plays the patented “Go Green Ranger Go” theme from the original series.

The stand measures 9″ wide, 10″ high, and 8″ long, and is up for pre-order right now. It is going to cost you though, as it sells for $165.00, and you’ll need to pre-order it soon, as only 25 of these will be made and sold. You can check out the impressive stand below.

“**Dragon Dagger Not Included**

Custom made display stand for your Legacy Green Ranger Dagger.

The stand is made out of hard resin.

Includes a green LED light with a battery pack and on/off switch.

Also includes a speaker that plays “Go Green Ranger Go”.

Dragonzord Power Coin in the center.”

As the description states though, it does not include the actual Dragon Dagger, but you’re not out of luck if you don’t have one. You can currently order one from Amazon, and some Legacy items are also starting to appear at Gamestops, so keep hunting! You can check out the official description below.

“Celebrate 20 years of the Power Rangers TV series! From the hit original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comes this incredible prop replica. The Power Rangers Green Ranger Dragon Dagger Die-Cast Metal Talking Prop Replica from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is made partly of die-cast metal material and features sounds from the original series. Dagger measures about 16-inches long. Ages 15 and up.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.